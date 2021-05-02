Ponnani Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

48. Ponnani (पोन्नानी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malabar region and Malappuram district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Ponnani is part of 7. Ponnani Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.95%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 93.55%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,05,291 eligible electors, of which 99,492 were male, 1,05,797 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ponnani in 2021 is 1063.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,90,774 eligible electors, of which 90,946 were male, 99,828 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,58,680 eligible electors, of which 74,353 were male, 84,327 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ponnani in 2016 was 71. In 2011, there were 53.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, P. Sreeramakrishnan of CPIM won in this seat by defeating P.T.Ajai Mohan of INC by a margin of 15,640 votes which was 11.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 48.91% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, P.Sreeramakrishnan of CPIM won in this seat defeating P.T.Ajay Mohan of INC by a margin of 4,101 votes which was 3.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 47.55% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, IUML got the most votes in 48. Ponnani Assembly segment of Ponnani Lok Sabha constituency. IUML won the Ponnani Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, IND got the most votes this Assembly segment and IUML won the Ponnani Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 12 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Ponnani are: P Nandakumar (CPIM), Adv A M Rohith (INC), Anvar Pazhanji (SDPOI), Ganesh Vaderi (WPOI), Subramannian Chunkappallii (BDJS), Adv Roshith M P (IND), K Sadanandan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 69.63%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 74.32%, while it was 76.36% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 48. Ponnani constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 150. In 2011 there were 141 polling stations.

EXTENT:

48. Ponnani constituency comprises of the following areas of Malappuram district of Kerala: Ponnani Municipality and Alamcode, Maranchery, Nannamukku, Perumpadappa and Veliyankode Panchayats in Ponnani Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Malappuram.

The total area covered by Ponnani is 116 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ponnani is: 10°45’01.4"N 75°58’35.8"E.

