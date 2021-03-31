Ponneri Candidate List: Key Contests in Ponneri Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Ponneri Assembly constituency in THIRUVALLUR district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Ponneri seat is part of the Thiruvallur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Chennai region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Balaraman P of ADMK won from this seat beating Parimalam K Doctor of DMK by a margin of 19,336 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Pon. Raja of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating Manimekalai, A. of DMK by a margin of 31,073 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Thiruvallur Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Ponneri Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Ponneri constituency are: P. Balaraman of AIADMK, Durai Chandrasekhar of CONG, Pon. Raja of AMMK, D. Desingu Rajan of MNM, Maheswari of NTK