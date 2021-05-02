Ponneri Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

2. Ponneri (पोंनेरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Ponneri is part of 1. Thiruvallur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 34.4%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.82%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,67,345 eligible electors, of which 1,30,478 were male, 1,36,835 female and 32 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ponneri in 2021 is 1049.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,50,403 eligible electors, of which 1,23,424 were male, 1,26,914 female and 65 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,02,421 eligible electors, of which 1,01,896 were male, 1,00,525 female and 28 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ponneri in 2016 was 22. In 2011, there were 22.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Balaraman P of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Parimalam K Doctor of DMK by a margin of 19,336 votes which was 9.78% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 48.56% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Pon. Raja of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Manimekalai, A. of DMK by a margin of 31,073 votes which was 19.05% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 57.42% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 2. Ponneri Assembly segment of Thiruvallur Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Thiruvallur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Thiruvallur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 15 contestants and there were 11 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Ponneri are: Durai Chandrasekar (INC), Balaraman P (AIADMK), Bhavani Ilavenil J (BSP), Desingurajan D (MNM), Maheswari A (NTK), Pon Raja (AMMK), Vijayakumar V (AMGRDMK), Ashok Priyadarshan S (IND), Sambath Kumar C H (IND), Sugumar K (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 78.2%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 78.99%, while it was 80.46% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 2. Ponneri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 291. In 2011 there were 227 polling stations.

EXTENT:

2. Ponneri constituency comprises of the following areas of Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu: Ponneri Taluk (Part) - Poongulam, Injur, Seliambedu, Mangodu, Keerapakkam, Kallur, Annamalaicheri, Periaveppathur, Uppunelvoyal, Agaram, Devampattu, Kanganimedu, Umipedu, Seganyam, Periakarumbur, Panapakkam, Kumaranjeri, Ilupakkam, Kolur, Sirulapakkam, Avurivakkam, Kanavanthurai, Pakkam, Thirupalaivanam, Poovami, Vembedu, Avoor, Vidathandalam, Sombattu, Paranambedu, Kilikodi, Kattavur, Medur, Asanabudur, Vanjivakkam, Pralayambakkam, Andarmadam, Pazhaverkadu, Thangalperumbalam, Sirupazhaverkadu, Kadapakkam, Thathamanji, Perumbedu, Chinnakavanam, Kuduvancheri, Kanagavallipuram, Thirupair, Eliambedu, Lingipaiyanpettai, Somanjeri, Athamananieri, Sirulappancheri, Kattur, Karungali, Kalanji, Kattupalli, Vayalur, Thiruvellavoyal, Eripillaikuppam, Velur, Aladu, Kumarasirulapakkam, Kaniambakkam, Kadamanjeri, Thinaipakkam, Meratur, Devadanam, Thadaperumbakkam, Vairavankuppam, Peravallur, Durainallur, Vadakkunallur, Sevittupanapakkam, Pondavakkam, Madhavaram, Malliankuppam, Chinnambedu, Keelmeni, Thachur, Anuppampattu, Vellambakkam, Thottakadu, Kalpakkam, Neithavayal, Nalur, Vannipakkam, Amoor, Panjetty, Adambakkam, Natham, Ernavakkam, Pandigavanur, Jaganathapuram, Nandiambakkam, Puzhudivakkam, Vallur, Seemapuram, Madiyur, Valudigaimedu, Nayar, Mafaskanpet, Pudupakkam, Periyamullaivoyal, Chinnamullaivoyal, Thirunilai, Kodipallam, Arumandai, Vichoor, Vellivoyal, Edayanchavadi, Arasur, Appalavaram and Andavoyal villages. Arani (TP), Ponneri (TP), Minjur (TP) and Athipattu (CT).. It shares an inter-state border with Thiruvallur.

The total area covered by Ponneri is 591 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ponneri is: 13°21’06.5"N 80°14’32.3"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Ponneri results.

