Poompuhar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

162. Poompuhar (पूम्पुहार), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Kaveri Delta region and Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with Puducherry. Poompuhar is part of 28. Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 28.62%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.09%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,75,827 eligible electors, of which 1,35,930 were male, 1,39,890 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Poompuhar in 2021 is 1029.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,54,828 eligible electors, of which 1,27,054 were male, 1,27,772 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,12,106 eligible electors, of which 1,07,765 were male, 1,04,341 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Poompuhar in 2016 was 54. In 2011, there were 81.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Pavunraj.S of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Shajahan.A.M of IUML by a margin of 19,935 votes which was 10.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 45.48% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Pavunraj.S of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Agoram.K of PMK by a margin of 11,373 votes which was 6.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 50.66% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 162. Poompuhar Assembly segment of Mayiladuthurai Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Mayiladuthurai Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Mayiladuthurai Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 11 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Poompuhar are: T Ilanchezhian (BSP), S Pavunraj (AIADMK), Nivedha M Murugan (DMK), P Kaliyammal (NTK), S Senthamizhan (AMMK), M H Meharajdeen (MNM), A Kalaivanan (IND), S Pandiyarajan (IND), S Murugan (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 75.19%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 75.68%, while it was 79.93% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 162. Poompuhar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 306. In 2011 there were 241 polling stations.

EXTENT:

162. Poompuhar constituency comprises of the following areas of Nagapattinam district of Tamil Nadu: Tharangambadi Taluk. Sirkazhi Taluk (Part) Keezhaiyur, Mezhaiyur and Vanagiri villages. Mayiladuthurai Taluk (Part) Asikkadu, Tholuthalangudi, Thulasenthirapuram, Melaiyur, Senniayanallur, Inam Senniyanallur, Mekkirimangalam, Madhirimangalam, Tiruvalangadu, Inam Tiruvalangadu, Tiruvaduthurai, Palayagudalure, Kokkur, Maruthur, Perumalkoil, Keelaiyur, Sengudi, Valuvur, Thirunalkondacheri, Arivalur, Peruncheri, Kazhanivasal, Thathangudi, Pandaravadai, Manganallur, Kappur, Kozhaiyur, Ananthanallur, Komal - East, Komal - West, Peravur, Karuppur, Kanchivay, Palaiyur, Srikantapuram, Kothangudi, Gangadharapuram, Porumbur, Elumagalur, Nakkambadi, Mandai, Kilaparuthikudi, Melaparuthikudi, Nallavur, Kodimangalam, Melagalangan, Konerirajapuram I Bit, Sivanaragaram and Konerirajapuram II Bit villages.. It shares an inter-state border with Nagapattinam.

The total area covered by Poompuhar is 470 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Poompuhar is: 11°03’34.9"N 79°43’05.2"E.

