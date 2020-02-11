Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Poonam Azad (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting of Votes to Start at 8AM
Live election result status of Poonam Azad (पूनम आजाद) of Indian National Congress (INC) in Sangam Vihar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Poonam Azad has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Live election result status of Poonam Azad (पूनम आजाद) of Indian National Congress (INC) in Sangam Vihar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Poonam Azad has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Poonam Azad is a Indian National Congress candidate from Sangam Vihar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Her profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Social Worker. Poonam Azad's educational qualifications are: 12th Pass and is 53 years old.
Her total declared assets are Rs. 9.4 crore which includes Rs. 3 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 6.5 crore as immoveable assets. Her total declared income is Rs. 69.6 lakh of which Rs. 21.7 lakh is self income. Poonam Azad's has total liabilities of Rs. 67.6 lakh.
This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against Her.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Sangam Vihar are: Dinesh Mohaniya (AAP), Poonam Azad (INC), Suresh Choudhary (BSP), Kali Paswan (PPID), Rambhavan Ojha (MNP), Shiv Charan Lal Gupta (JDU), Harit Kumar (SBP), Maya (IND), Sachin Choudhary (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Poonam Azad (INC) in 2020 Sangam Vihar elections.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: John Cena Roots For Asim Riaz's Win, Once Again Shares His Pic on Instagram
- Tara Sutaria Looks Gorgeous As She Poses With Boyfriend Aadar Jain and His Family; See Here
- Bong Joon Ho's Parasite Creates Oscar History, Joaquin Phoenix and Renee Zellweger Best Actors
- Coronavirus is Hitting Tech Companies Hard And Could Soon Hurt Your Wallet Too
- FIH Hockey Pro League 2020: India Lose 1st Match of Tournament as They Go Down to Belgium