Poonam Mahajan to Win Mumbai North-Central, Says News18-IPSOS Survey

As the country awaits the results of the world’s biggest democratic exercise, News18-IPSOS, an exit poll survey by Network 18, gives an insight into the probable outcome of the results.News18-IPSOS suggests that BJP candidate Poonam Mahajan may emerge as the winner from the seat in the state of Maharashtra. She is in contest with Congress candidate and former MP Priya Dutt.Earlier in 2014, the BJP won this seat when Mahajan defeated Dutt who was contesting as the Congress' candidate then too. The victory was with a margin of 22.1 per cent of the votes.Both of them have a political legacy because of their fathers, Poonam being a daughter of a tall leader - BJP's Pramod Mahajan - while Priya is the daughter of five-time MP, Sunil Dutt.This constituency in the financial capital of the country could never be the stronghold of a single party. The voters have kept changing their choices time-to-time which has resulted in a variety of candidates and parties coming to power.In the previous two elections—2004 and 2009—Congress had held the seat. In 2004, Eknath Gaikwad of Congress defeated the sitting MP from Shivsena Manohar Joshi with a margin of merely 2.6 per cent votes. However in the 2009 elections, Dutt won against Mahesh Jethmalani of BJP with a huge vote margin of 26.3 per cent votes. Mahesh also holds the political legacy of his father, Ram Jethmalani.The Lok Sabha elections in 2019 took place in seven phases across India in the time span of about a month and a half. A total of 543 seats went to the polls in which around 900 million voters were expected to exercise their voting rights.The final results will be announced on May 23.​