Poonamallee Candidate List: Key Contests in Poonamallee Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Poonamallee Assembly constituency in THIRUVALLUR district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Poonamallee seat is part of the Thiruvallur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Chennai region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Elumalai T A of ADMK won from this seat beating Paranthamen I of DMK by a margin of 11,763 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Manimaran R of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating Kanchi Gv Mathiazhagan of INC by a margin of 41,419 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Thiruvallur Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Poonamallee Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Poonamallee constituency are: S. X. Rajamannar of PMK, A. Krishnaswamy of DMK, T. A. Elumalai of AMMK, Revathi Nagarajan of MNM, Manimegalai of NTK