Poonamallee Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

5. Poonamallee (पूनमल्ली), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Poonamallee is part of 1. Thiruvallur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 33.87%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.82%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 3,58,118 eligible electors, of which 1,75,937 were male, 1,82,122 female and 59 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Poonamallee in 2021 is 1035.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 3,15,718 eligible electors, of which 1,56,886 were male, 1,58,784 female and 48 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,29,436 eligible electors, of which 1,15,816 were male, 1,13,618 female and 26 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Poonamallee in 2016 was 99. In 2011, there were 91.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Elumalai T A of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Paranthamen I of DMK by a margin of 11,763 votes which was 4.9% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 43.32% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Manimaran R of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Kanchi Gv Mathiazhagan of INC by a margin of 41,419 votes which was 22.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 54.59% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 5. Poonamallee Assembly segment of Thiruvallur Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Thiruvallur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Thiruvallur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 14 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 15 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Poonamallee are: Krishnaswamy A (DMK), Sathyamurthy A C (BSP), Rajamannar S X (PMK), Elumalai T A (AMMK), Boshya Gayathri M (MIPA), Manimekalai A (NTK), Revathi Manimegalai J (MNM), Sivakumar S (IND), Dhasarathan R (IND), Purushothaman B (IND), Ravikumar M (IND), Rajesh P (IND), Venkatesan J (IND), Velu S (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 72.99%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 76.06%, while it was 79.2% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 5. Poonamallee constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 351. In 2011 there were 279 polling stations.

EXTENT:

5. Poonamallee constituency comprises of the following areas of Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu: Thiruvallur Taluk (Part) - Arumbakkam, Thirukanacheri, Vilapakkam, Gerugampoondi, Sembedu, Vengal, Velliyur, Ammanambakkam, Agaram, Sethupakkam, Guruvoyal, Arkkampattu, Singilikuppam, Ayalacheri, Pudukuppam, Koduveli, Karanai, Magaral, Thamaraipakkam, Melakondaiyur, Vathattur, Karikalavakkam, Vishnuvakkam, Kizhanur, Melanur, Othikkadu, Punnapakkam, Pullarambakkam, Ikkadu, Kalyanakuppam, Chittathur, Perathur, Ayalur, Punnapattu, Sivanvoyal, Nallankavanur, Puliyur, Pakkam, Veppampattu, Ayathur, Sirukalathur, Thottikalai, Kilambakkam, Thandalam, Thaneerkulam, Kakkalur, Putlur, Thozhur, Sirukadal, Sevvapettai, Perumalpattu, Veppambattu, Thiruvur and Aranvoyal villages. Poonamallee Taluk (Part) - Gudapakkam, Varadarajapuram, Vellavedu, Nemam, Nochimedu, Meyyur, Padur, Kuthambakkam, Narasingapuram, Parvatharajapuram, Sembarambakkam, Meppur, Agaramel Nazarathpet, Kannapalayam, Melpakkam, Soranjeri, Amudurmedu, Agraharamel, Thiruninravur, Korattur, Voyalanallur, Kolappancheri, Banaveduthottam, Pidarithangal, Parivakkam, Senneerkuppam, Korattur, Kilmanambedu, Kattupakkam and Goparasanallur villages. Poonamallee (TP) and Thirumazhisai (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Thiruvallur.

The total area covered by Poonamallee is 330 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Poonamallee is: 13°08’55.0"N 80°00’25.2"E.

