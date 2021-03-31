Poonjar Candidate List: Key Contests in Poonjar Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Poonjar Assembly constituency in Kottayam district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Poonjar seat is part of the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections P C George Plathottam of IND won from this seat beating Georgekutty Augusty of KECM by a margin of 27,821 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections P C George, Plathottam of KECM won from this this constituency defeating Adv Mohan Thomas of IND by a margin of 15,704 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Pathanamthitta Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Poonjar Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Poonjar constituency are: Sebastian Kulathunkal of KC(M), Tomy Kallany of CONG, M. P. Sen of BDJS