Poonjar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

101. Poonjar (पूनजर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Kottayam district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Poonjar is part of 17. Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.5%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 96.4%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,89,091 eligible electors, of which 94,275 were male, 94,816 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Poonjar in 2021 is 1006.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,83,590 eligible electors, of which 91,169 were male, 92,421 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,67,928 eligible electors, of which 83,979 were male, 83,949 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Poonjar in 2016 was 233. In 2011, there were 183.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, P C George Plathottam of IND won in this seat by defeating Georgekutty Augusty of KCM by a margin of 27,821 votes which was 19.09% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 43.65% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, P C George, Plathottam of KCM won in this seat defeating Adv Mohan Thomas of IND by a margin of 15,704 votes which was 13.33% of the total votes polled in the constituency. KCM had a vote share of 50.77% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 101. Poonjar Assembly segment of Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Pathanamthitta Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Pathanamthitta Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 18 contestants and there were 13 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Poonjar are: Ancy George (BSP), Adv Tomy Kallany (INC), Adv Sebastian Kulathunkal (KCM), Abdu Samad (KJP), P C George Plathottam (KJS), M P Sen (BDJS), Albin Mathew (IND), M V George (IND), Tomy Chemarapallil (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 72.47%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.41%, while it was 70.16% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 101. Poonjar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 161. In 2011 there were 160 polling stations.

EXTENT:

101. Poonjar constituency comprises of the following areas of Kottayam district of Kerala: Erumeli, Koottickal, Mundakayam, Parathode Panchayats in Kanjirappally Taluk and Erattupetta, Poonjar, Poonjar Thekkekara, Teekoy and Thidanad Panchayats in Meenachil Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Kottayam.

The total area covered by Poonjar is 413 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Poonjar is: 9°34’09.1"N 76°51’28.8"E.

