Poor State of Women Safety in Uttar Pradesh Disturbing, Says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday attacked the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh over the state of women safety, and alleged that 13 horrific incidents of crimes against women have taken place in the last week. She highlighted a chart of various incidents of crimes against women in Uttar Pradesh from October 9 to 15 and alleged that the BJP is giving protection to the criminals and this has made women unsafe in the state.

"In the last one week, 13 horrific incidents of crime against women have occurred in UP. As per reports, victims have been killed or the victims committed suicide in four such incidents," she said in a tweet in Hindi. "This poor condition of women safety is disturbing. The chief minister has no time to convene a 'special session' but his photo session is on," she also said while taking a swipe at the chief minister. She has earlier attacked the government on the law and order situation.

The Congress general secretary, who is in-charge for Uttar Pradesh affairs of the party, has launched a major offensive on the government ever since the Hathras rape and murder case has taken place.