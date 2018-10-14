English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Poor Will Take Your Money, Chicken But Not Give Votes if You Don't Work, Rajbhar Warns BJP
The Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party leader said the government should clear its stand on the 27 per cent reservation for backwards or be prepared to lose the 2019 polls.
File photo of Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar. (Facebook)
Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Sunday warned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that it would suffer a setback in the upcoming elections if it failed to clarify its stand on reservation for backwards.
Launching a scathing attack at his ally, the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader said in Bareilly, “Either decide on the 27 per cent reservation for backwards or be prepared to lose our votes in the 2019 polls.”
Rajbhar has earlier too attacked the saffron party over the issue of reservation for backwards and most backwards.
The minister further told the party that the “poor will take your money, eat your chicken but not vote for you if you don't do anything for the community”.
"Garib tumhara (BJP) note bhi lega, murga bhi khaayega par tumhe vote nahi dega agar tune kaam nahi kiya toh. Gorakhpur, Phulpur, Kairana aur Noorpur ka result yaad karlena (The poor will take your money, eat your chicken but not vote for you if you don’t work. Remember the results of Gorakhpur, Phulpur and Kairana)," Rajbhar was quoted as saying by ANI.
The minister shares a blow hot, blow cold relationship with the BJP and has often cornered the party on the issues of backwards.
On Saturday, Rajbhar expressed his disappointment with Yogi Adityanath government's decision to allot a bungalow to Samajwadi Secular Morcha leader Shivpal Yadav. "I had been asking for a government bungalow for office since March 2017 but don't know why they were afraid of granting me one...Yesterday, a decision was taken to allot the bungalow vacated by Mayawati to Shivpalji for his party," Rajbhar said.
