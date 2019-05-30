English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Popular Dalit Face and RPI Chief Ramdas Athawale Likely to Grab Cabinet Birth in Modi Govt 2.0
RPI leader Ramdas Athawale had earlier said that he is hopeful of getting a phone call regarding a ministerial berth.
File photo of Union minister Ramdas Athawale.
Loading...
Ramdas Bandu Athawale, former minister for social justice and empowerment in the previous Narendra Modi cabinet, is likely to get a cabinet birth in the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for Thursday evening.
Athawale represents Maharashtra in the Rajya Sabha and is the president of Republican Party of India (RPI). He was the representative of the Pandhapur constituency and during the period of 1998-99, represented Mumbai North Central in the 12th Lok Sabha.
He lost the 2009 Lok Sabha polls and in 2011 left the NCP-Congress alliance. He led the RPI party and associated himself with the Shiv Sena and contested the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections.
He became the Member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for the first time in 1990 and the successive alliance governments in the state gave him plum cabinet portfolios: He was the minister for Employment Guarantee Scheme and Prohibition Propaganda, Social Welfare and Transport.
In 1998 he represented Mumbai North central in 12th Lok Sabha, President of Republican Party of India. He was re-elected in 1999 as part of the BJP-led government.
Athawale, a popular face of the Dalit community, had once famously demanded firearms for the marginalised group so they could use them for self-defence and fight against oppression.
Athawale represents Maharashtra in the Rajya Sabha and is the president of Republican Party of India (RPI). He was the representative of the Pandhapur constituency and during the period of 1998-99, represented Mumbai North Central in the 12th Lok Sabha.
He lost the 2009 Lok Sabha polls and in 2011 left the NCP-Congress alliance. He led the RPI party and associated himself with the Shiv Sena and contested the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections.
He became the Member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for the first time in 1990 and the successive alliance governments in the state gave him plum cabinet portfolios: He was the minister for Employment Guarantee Scheme and Prohibition Propaganda, Social Welfare and Transport.
In 1998 he represented Mumbai North central in 12th Lok Sabha, President of Republican Party of India. He was re-elected in 1999 as part of the BJP-led government.
Athawale, a popular face of the Dalit community, had once famously demanded firearms for the marginalised group so they could use them for self-defence and fight against oppression.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Flipkart Offers a Unique 30-day Keep or Exchange Offer on Xiaomi Mi TVs
- OnePlus 7 to go on Sale Starting June 4; Price, Features and More
- PUBG Mobile: Top Five Features Expected to Arrive with 0.13.0 Update
- ICC World Cup 2019 Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch England vs South Africa on Live TV & Online
- Cat Suits to Tutus: A Look at Serena Williams' Most Badass Fashion Statements
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results