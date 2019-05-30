English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
D V Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ramvilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Thawar Chand Gehlot
S Jaishankar
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Arjun Munda
Smriti Irani
Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javadekar
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Pralhad Joshi
Prahlad Joshi
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Giriraj Singh
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Rao Inderjit Singh
Shripad Yesso Naik
Ashwini Choubey
Kiren Rijiju
R K Singh
Raosaheb Danve
Arjun Ram Meghwal
Ramdas Athawale
Babul Supriyo
Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre
Hardeep Singh Puri
V K Singh
Popular Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur, Who Rode Modi Wave to Victory in Polls, Takes Oath as MoS
The 44-year-old son of former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, Thakur beat Congress’s Ram Lal Thakur with a margin of over 3.8 lakh votes.
File photo of Anurag Thakure, who was heading the Parliamentary Standing Committee of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. (Image :PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Anurag Thakur, three-time MP from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, is likely to get his first cabinet portfolio in Narendra Modi’s second government. The 44-year-old son of former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, Thakur beat Congress’s Ram Lal Thakur with a margin of over 3.8 lakh votes.
Performance in Lok Sabha Elections 2019
While campaigning in Hamirpur, BJP chief Amit Shah had reportedly told Thakur, “I will give you an important responsibility.”
The Hamirpur MP, who had won three previous terms, had been a comfortable choice for the BJP even as the Congress struggled to settle on a candidate until much later in the run-up to the elections before finally fielding former athlete and five-time legislator Ram Lal.
But Thakur’s popularity as former BCCI chief and incumbent MP, coupled with the Modi wave, seems to have worked in his favour. He banked heavily on Modi’s popularity in the state and party bigwigs like Amit Shah threw his weight behind the candidate, smoothly cutting through any anti-incumbency that might have brewed.
Political life
In 2000, at the age of 25, Thakur took charge of the then nearly-defunct Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) and is often regarded as the principal force driving the building of the world-acclaimed HPCA Stadium in the heart of the Dhauladhar mountain range at Dharamshala.
The ambitious leader’s first electoral win came in 2008, when he was elected to the Lok Sabha after winning a bypoll election in Hamirpur, the seat his father had vacated to become chief minister in 2007.
Thakur was elected as BCCI president in 2016 although his stint as the chief of India’s premier cricketing body was short-lived. He was found prima facie guilty by the Supreme Court for “perjury” and “contempt of court” and his failure to implement the Lodha reforms.
In 2016, Thakur also became the first BJP MP to become a regular commissioned Officer of the Territorial Army. As president of All India Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Thakur led the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Yatra’ from West Bengal to Jammu and Kashmir with a goal of unfurling the Tricolour at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk.
Thakur was later removed as BJYM president after the being sacked from BCCI by the apex court. He is one of the youngest parliamentarians and was named the “Best Young Parliamentarian” in 2011.
Performance in Lok Sabha Elections 2019
While campaigning in Hamirpur, BJP chief Amit Shah had reportedly told Thakur, “I will give you an important responsibility.”
The Hamirpur MP, who had won three previous terms, had been a comfortable choice for the BJP even as the Congress struggled to settle on a candidate until much later in the run-up to the elections before finally fielding former athlete and five-time legislator Ram Lal.
But Thakur’s popularity as former BCCI chief and incumbent MP, coupled with the Modi wave, seems to have worked in his favour. He banked heavily on Modi’s popularity in the state and party bigwigs like Amit Shah threw his weight behind the candidate, smoothly cutting through any anti-incumbency that might have brewed.
Political life
In 2000, at the age of 25, Thakur took charge of the then nearly-defunct Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) and is often regarded as the principal force driving the building of the world-acclaimed HPCA Stadium in the heart of the Dhauladhar mountain range at Dharamshala.
The ambitious leader’s first electoral win came in 2008, when he was elected to the Lok Sabha after winning a bypoll election in Hamirpur, the seat his father had vacated to become chief minister in 2007.
Thakur was elected as BCCI president in 2016 although his stint as the chief of India’s premier cricketing body was short-lived. He was found prima facie guilty by the Supreme Court for “perjury” and “contempt of court” and his failure to implement the Lodha reforms.
In 2016, Thakur also became the first BJP MP to become a regular commissioned Officer of the Territorial Army. As president of All India Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Thakur led the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Yatra’ from West Bengal to Jammu and Kashmir with a goal of unfurling the Tricolour at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk.
Thakur was later removed as BJYM president after the being sacked from BCCI by the apex court. He is one of the youngest parliamentarians and was named the “Best Young Parliamentarian” in 2011.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Fearless West Indies Enjoying their Cricket: Holder
- Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij Post Adorable Pic to Welcome New Family Member
- Salman Almost Confirmed His Relationship with Katrina, Night King's Mystery Decoded
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Pakistan Seek Champions Trophy Inspiration Against Explosive West Indies
- 'Fair and Lovely': Can You Spot What's Wrong in The Viral Miss India Photo?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results