Porbandar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

Porbandar Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME GJPP -- -- Bhargav Sureshchandra Joshi BSP -- -- Samatbhai Govabhai Kadavala INC -- -- Lalit Vasoya BHMP -- -- Vakil Vinzuda Ranjitbhai Naranbhai IND -- -- Alpeshkumar V.Vadoliya(1008) IND -- -- Kirtikumar Bavanjibhai Marvania IND -- -- Unadkat Prakashbhai Vallabhdas IND -- -- Atroliya Karabhai Gaganbhai NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Ashok Nanji Sondarva IND -- -- Rathod Dayabhai Hirabhai IND -- -- Rabari Dasabhai Karabhai IND -- -- Bhanubhai Nagabhai Odedra IND -- -- Rank Jigneshbhai Govindbhai IND -- -- Riyaz Osman Suriya Alias Lalo Murghivala IND -- -- Vimalbhai Ratilal Ramani IND -- -- Reshma Patel BJP -- -- Rameshbhai Lavjibhai Dhaduk Leading

11. Porbandar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Saurashtra region of Gujarat in West India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.07% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.71%. The estimated literacy level of Porbandar is 77.92%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Radadiya Vithalbhai Hansrajibhai of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 2,67,971 votes which was 33.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 62.81% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Radadiya Vitthalbhai Hansrajbhai of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 39,503 votes which was 5.98% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 49.87% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 52.62% and in 2009, the constituency registered 47.67% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Porbandar was: Radadiya Vithalbhai Hansrajibhai (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,07,383 men, 7,31,833 women and 7 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Porbandar is: 21.6409 69.611Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: पोरबंदर, गुजरात (Hindi); পোরবন্দর, গুজরাত (Bengali); पोरबंदर, गुजरात (Marathi); પોરબંદર, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); போர்பந்தர், குஜராத் (Tamil); పోరుబందరు, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ಪೋರ್​ಬಂದರ್, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); പോർബന്തർ, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam).