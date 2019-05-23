Take the pledge to vote

Porbandar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Porbandar (પોરબંદર) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

Updated:May 23, 2019, 8:33 AM IST
Porbandar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Porbandar (પોરબંદર) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
11. Porbandar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Saurashtra region of Gujarat in West India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.07% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.71%. The estimated literacy level of Porbandar is 77.92%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

party name
candidate name
BJP
Rameshbhai Lavjibhai Dhaduk

BJP

Rameshbhai Lavjibhai Dhaduk

LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed) Detail Results
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Radadiya Vithalbhai Hansrajibhai of BJP won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 2,67,971 votes which was 33.11% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 62.81% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Radadiya Vitthalbhai Hansrajbhai of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 39,503 votes which was 5.98% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 49.87% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 7 contestants in 2009.

Porbandar Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
GJPP
--
--
Bhargav Sureshchandra Joshi
BSP
--
--
Samatbhai Govabhai Kadavala
INC
--
--
Lalit Vasoya
BHMP
--
--
Vakil Vinzuda Ranjitbhai Naranbhai
IND
--
--
Alpeshkumar V.Vadoliya(1008)
IND
--
--
Kirtikumar Bavanjibhai Marvania
IND
--
--
Unadkat Prakashbhai Vallabhdas
IND
--
--
Atroliya Karabhai Gaganbhai
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Ashok Nanji Sondarva
IND
--
--
Rathod Dayabhai Hirabhai
IND
--
--
Rabari Dasabhai Karabhai
IND
--
--
Bhanubhai Nagabhai Odedra
IND
--
--
Rank Jigneshbhai Govindbhai
IND
--
--
Riyaz Osman Suriya Alias Lalo Murghivala
IND
--
--
Vimalbhai Ratilal Ramani
IND
--
--
Reshma Patel
BJP
--
--
Rameshbhai Lavjibhai Dhaduk

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 52.62% and in 2009, the constituency registered 47.67% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Porbandar was: Radadiya Vithalbhai Hansrajibhai (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,07,383 men, 7,31,833 women and 7 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Porbandar Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Porbandar is: 21.6409 69.611

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: पोरबंदर, गुजरात (Hindi); পোরবন্দর, গুজরাত (Bengali); पोरबंदर, गुजरात (Marathi); પોરબંદર, ગુજરાત (Gujarati); போர்பந்தர், குஜராத் (Tamil); పోరుబందరు, గుజరాత్ (Telugu); ಪೋರ್​ಬಂದರ್, ಗುಜರಾತ್ (Kannada); പോർബന്തർ, ഗുജറാത്ത് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin.)
