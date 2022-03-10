Poriem Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Poriem seat in Goa. A total of 7 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections: Gurudas Gaonkar (SHS), Jayeshwar Gawde (JMBP), Vishwajit Rane (AAP), Ranjit Jayasingrao Rane (INC), Sameer Satarkar (RGP), Deviya Vishwajit Rane (BJP), Ganpat Gaonkar (TMC).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 86.04%, which is -4.23% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Pratapsingh R Rane of INC in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Poriem results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.18 Poriem (पोरिएम) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Goa region and North Goa district of Goa. Poriem is part of North Goa Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.87% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.57%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 32,542 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 16,177 were male and 16,365 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Poriem in 2022 is: 1,012 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 30,694 eligible electors, of which 15,417 were male,15,277 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Goa Assembly elections, there were a total of 27,820 eligible electors, of which 14,102 were male, 13,718 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Poriem in 2017 was 16. In 2012, there were 23 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Pratapsingh R Rane of INC won in this seat defeating Vishwajit Krishnarao Rane of BJP by a margin of 4,066 which was 14.73% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 54.27% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Pratapsingh Raoji Rane of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Vishwajit Krishnarao Rane of BJP by a margin of 2,547 votes which was 10.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 55.09% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 18 Poriem Assembly segment of the 1. North Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Shripad Yesso Naik of BJP won the North Goa Parliament seat defeating Girish Raya Chodankar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the North Goa Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 2 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections from Poriem are: Gurudas Gaonkar (SHS), Jayeshwar Gawde (JMBP), Vishwajit Rane (AAP), Ranjit Jayasingrao Rane (INC), Sameer Satarkar (RGP), Deviya Vishwajit Rane (BJP), Ganpat Gaonkar (TMC).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 86.04%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 90.27%, while it was 90.29% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Poriem went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Goa Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.18 Poriem Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 55. In 2012, there were 52 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.18 Poriem comprises of the following areas of North Goa district of Goa: Sazas - 1. Querim, 2. Dongurli, 3. Poriem, 4. Morlem, 5. Onda, 6. Mauxi, 7. Pissurlem and 8. Birondem in Satari Taluka.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Goa border Poriem constituency, which are: Maem, Sanquelim, Valpoi. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra and Belgaum district of Karnataka.

The total area covered by Poriem is approximately 222 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Poriem is: 15°34’36.5"N 74°05’44.9"E.

