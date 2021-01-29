Porngate 2.0 in Karnataka: Congress Leader Prakash Rathod Caught Watching Adult Videos in Assembly

In a major political embarassment for the Congress, party leader Prakash Rathod was caught browsing through obscene clips on his mobile phone in the state legislative council on Friday.

Footage captured by some camerapersons showed Rathod watching porn, but her later told media that he wasn't browsing on the internet but simply deleting unwanted messages.

"Usually we do not carry mobile phone inside the house, but I wanted to ask a question and hence was checking my phone. I realized that my storage was full and so I started deleting clips that were unwanted" Rathod justified.

This is not the first time that Karnataka legislators have been caught on camera watching porn. In fact, those caught in these embarrassing moments have managed to get plum posts in the BS Yediyurappa government.

In 2012, it was Lakshman Savadi and two others who were caught watching a pornographic video clip inside the assembly. Savadi now serves as the Deputy Chief Minister as well as Transport minister.

In another instance, a video of BJP's Arvind Limbavalli fondling a party worker also went viral. He recently made the cut in the latest cabinet expansion and is being rewarded for helping the party form the government in Madhya Pradesh.

But since those are instances in the past, the BJP didn't waste time in condemning this act by Rathod and even demanded that he is suspended.

"This is the upper house, the house of elders and it is being used for all the wrong reasons. The last time the congress created a ruckus, this time a member is caught watching porn inside the house. I expect DK Shivkumar to take stringent action against Prakash Rathod and perhaps suspend him from the legislative party", said S Prakash, spokesperson for the BJP.