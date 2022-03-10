Porvorim Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Porvorim seat in Goa. A total of 5 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections: Rohan Khaunte (BJP), Sandeep Vazarkar (TMC), Ritesh Chodankar (AAP), Vikas Ramchandra Prabhudesai (INC), Shankar Phadte (NCP).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 75%, which is -5.91% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Rohan Khaunte of IND in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Porvorim results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.9 Porvorim (Parvari) (पोरवोरिम) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Goa region and North Goa district of Goa. Porvorim is part of North Goa Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.88% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.1%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 89.57%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of 26,241 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 12,860 were male and 13,381 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Porvorim in 2022 is: 1,041 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 24,346 eligible electors, of which 12,002 were male,12,344 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Goa Assembly elections, there were a total of 21,209 eligible electors, of which 10,484 were male, 10,725 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Porvorim in 2017 was 23. In 2012, there were 17 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Goa Assembly elections, Rohan Khaunte of IND won in this seat defeating Guruprasad R Pawaskar of BJP by a margin of 4,213 which was 21.43% of the total votes cast for the seat. IND had a vote share of 56.85% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rohan Khaunte of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Govind Parvatkar of BJP by a margin of 901 votes which was 5.42% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 47.93% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 9 Porvorim Assembly segment of the 1. North Goa Lok Sabha constituency. Shripad Yesso Naik of BJP won the North Goa Parliament seat defeating Girish Raya Chodankar of INC

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the North Goa Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections from Porvorim are: Rohan Khaunte (BJP), Sandeep Vazarkar (TMC), Ritesh Chodankar (AAP), Vikas Ramchandra Prabhudesai (INC), Shankar Phadte (NCP).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 75%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 80.91%, while it was 81.26% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Porvorim went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Goa Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.9 Porvorim Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 38. In 2012, there were 38 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.9 Porvorim comprises of the following areas of North Goa district of Goa: Sazas - 1. Salvador do Mundo, 2. Socorro and 3. Penha-de-Franca (Census Town) in Bardez Taluka.

A total of four Assembly constituencies in the state of Goa border Porvorim constituency, which are: Saligao, Aldona, Panaji, Maem. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Porvorim is approximately 27 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Porvorim is: 15°32’36.6"N 73°50’26.9"E.

