Possible Tie-up with Paswans, Nitish's Aug 15 Speech & Oppn's CM Fave, Tejashwi Yadav's Candid Chat

Since Chirag Paswan, the LJP President, has clearly said he is in alliance with the BJP, there is no question of allying with him, RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said in an interaction with News18.

When asked whether there existed a possibility of Chirag Paswan, who refers to Tejashwi as his “younger brother”, allying with the RJD-Congress combine, Tejashwi said, “What will happen in future, we will share with public. There is no need to hide such things. But as of today the RJD has not taken any initiative in this regard. We respect and have great regard for Ram Vilas Paswan, but Chirag Paswan has already made his political stance clear,” Tejashwi said referring to LJP president’s statement that his party was in alliance with the BJP not with JD(U).

Since he’s made it clear that he’s in alliance with the BJP, there was no question of contemplating an alliance.

Tejashwi Yadav and Chirag Paswan have been the two most vocal politicians in Bihar demanding that the upcoming assembly elections be postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and flood situation.

In this context Tejashwi said, “When Election Commission decides to hold the elections is up to them. But being in active politics it is our right to bring it to EC’s notice the situation on the ground.”

The RJD leader also criticized the sitting Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, for focusing only on the tweets issued by the RJD leader instead of rallying his resources for the betterment of the state.

“Nitish Kumar is tired after 15 years. He has no vision, no roadmap for the state. In his August 15 speech, he spent so much time dissecting my tweets and statements...How can someone who is so flustered by a tweet think of expanding the IT sector of the state, of creating new Special Economic Zones (SEZs). More than seven crore young people in the state are unemployed, farmers are unhappy and we have a situation of our migrant labourers,” Tejashwi said.

On the question of CM’s face, Tejashwi said that as the leader of the largest party in the state, naturally, with the consent of all his allies, he was the face of the opposition.

He also expressed concern over the health of his father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, who was recently shifted to the director’s bungalow of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) after some medical staffers attending Lalu Yadav were found to be coronavirus positive. “We know he has Diabetes, his kidney is only functioning at half its capacity, he has had a heart surgery, he suffers from high blood pressure, and at his age he is naturally susceptible to the virus. So we are concerned about his physical well-being. But mentally and morally he’s quite strong,” Tejashwi said.