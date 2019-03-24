Post Announcement of Lok Sabha Candidates, Dissent Brews in MP BJP Ranks

Disappointments and dissent in MP BJP have come to the fore after workers were reportedly not happy with the selection of some of the candidates on Saturday.Though the party denied tickets to five sitting MPs, it seems that some other district units too, were against re-nomination of sitting MPs. In Sidhi, district head Kantidev Singh has resigned with at least half a dozen BJP office bearers, accusing the party of ignoring workers' suggestions against re-nomination of incumbent MP Reeti Pathak.Regarding Virendra Kumar’s re-nomination from Tikamgarh, opposition seemed to brew as former MLA RD Prajapati who was seeking the Lok Sabha ticket from here, has written a letter to BJP president Amit Shah and also left for New Delhi to register protest.Khatik a native of Sagar district and is being dubbed as an ‘outsider’ in Tikamgarh.Dissent is also brewing in Morena as sitting MP Anoop Mishra, nephew of late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, has been denied ticket and replaced by Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar who is an MP from Gwalior.Mishra’s hopes of being nominated from Gwalior again were dashed when the party shortlisted names of former state minister Maya Singh, Gwalior mayor Vivek Narayam Shejwalkar, and Ved Prakash Sharma for the seat.Congress is witnessing less opposition as dissent has only been reported from Hoshangabad against nomination of Shailendra Diwan, son of former Congress minister Chandrabhan Singh Diwan. Shailendra’s candidature is also being opposed on grounds that he is an ‘outsider’ though he hails from Narsinghpur, part of Hoshangabad Lok Sabha seat.Locals however claimed the constituency is dominated by OBC and Congress has meticulously chosen Diwan.Earlier, rumours of BJP veteran and former Union minister Sartaj Singh being made the Congress candidate from here were rife.