LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Post-Assembly Rout, Actress Vijaya Shanthi Steals Spotlight from Cong’s Rising Star Revanth Reddy

Revanth Reddy, who had aggressively campaigned for the state polls , will focus primarily on a few Lok Sabha seats

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:February 2, 2019, 4:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Post-Assembly Rout, Actress Vijaya Shanthi Steals Spotlight from Cong’s Rising Star Revanth Reddy
File photo of Telangana Congress' star campaigner Vijaya Shanthi (Image: News18)
Loading...
Hyderabad: Following a humiliating defeat in the assembly election, the Congress has decided to woo its voters in Telangana for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls with a touch of glamour.

The grand old party, in a bid to regain its turf, has appointed popular Telegu actress and former MP Vijaya Shanthi (52) as the chairperson for the party’s campaign committee.

The veteran actress, also sometimes called the ‘lady Amitabh’ for many of the strong roles she played in films, will take over from Revanth Reddy, who failed to retain his own seat, Kodangal, during the December assembly election, in which the Congress won 21 of the 119 constituencies.

Reddy, who is one of the working presidents of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), had campaigned aggressively during the assembly election.

He had toured around the state in a hired helicopter and addressed several meetings with emotionally charged speeches.

He even tried to project himself as the party’s chief ministerial candidate, but nothing helped.

Following his defeat, Reddy claimed the Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) used a lot of money and muscle power to target him.

Though no senior Congress functionary has spoken ill against him, Reddy is reportedly upset by the latest developments.

His supporters are of the opinion the party ignored his contribution and side-lined him in a bid to bring Shanthi in the forefront.

Meanwhile, Reddy is preparing ground to secure a party ticket for himself from the Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha constituency.

“We are working hard to win the maximum number of Parliamentary seats to serve people. Leadership is not the concern. It is a collective responsibility,” Addanki Dayakar, TPCC’s official spokesperson, told News 18.

Shanthi, who had played a key role in the Telangana movement, has a tough task in hand.

After staying away from mainstream politics for a while, she had campaigned for Congress candidates during the assembly election, but was unable to turn the tide in her party’s favour.

With less than 100 days to go for the general elections, she has to ensure maximum number of seats for her party against a very confident TRS, which had a clean sweep in the recent state election.

Shanthi had started a party named ‘Talli Telangana’, but merged it with TRS. In 2009, she was elected as an MP from Medak. She then joined hands with the Congress in 2014, and contested from the Medak assembly seat, where she faced defeat.


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram