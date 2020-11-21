Post Bypoll Debacle, MPCC Shifts to Organisation Rejig Mode With Youth Congress Polls

Having lost power to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in March this year and losing by-polls with a heavy margin to the same opponent, the Congress party in Madhya Pradesh has switched to organisational restructuring as it announced the Youth Congress polls on Saturday.

The dates for filing nominations have been fixed for Tuesday and Wednesday, November 24 - 25, and the scrutiny of nominations and presentation of objections and claims will take place on Friday, November 27. The date for polling and announcement of results will be announced shortly, a communique from the state election officer Maqsood Mirza said.

The membership campaign had earlier commenced on March 3, however, the process of was left unfinished due to the Kamal Nath government losing power in the third week of March amid a prolonged political turmoil.

According to hearsay, post the by-poll debacle earlier this month, the party high command had asked Nath to quit one of the posts including that of MPCC chief and Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly. Party leaders including Bala Bachchan, Vijaylaxmi Sadho, NP Prajapati and others have been on the hunt for a suitable candidate for the post.

The party is also planning to depute two contentious yet powerful youth leaders from the state unit to elsewhere in other states in order to reduce friction among the state unit office bearers. Large numbers of newly appointed PCC office bearers were removed after the grand old party lost in the by-elections.

Besides Youth Congress, the National Student Union of India (NSUI) and the Women Congress are also expected to see an organisational rejig shortly.