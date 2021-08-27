CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#Paralympics
Home » News » Politics » Post Chidambaram's Visit, Goa Cong Dissolves Block, District Committees
1-MIN READ

Post Chidambaram's Visit, Goa Cong Dissolves Block, District Committees

P Chidambaram met party functionaries at Goa on August 26 to discuss poll strategies (Image: News18)

P Chidambaram met party functionaries at Goa on August 26 to discuss poll strategies (Image: News18)

Chidambaram, during his two-day visit to the state that ended on Thursday, met party functionaries to work out a strategy for the Goa Assembly polls scheduled for next year.

A day after the visit of senior Congress leader and Goa election in charge P Chidambaram here, the party dissolved its block and district committees with immediate effect. A circular issued by the party’s state in charge Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday said these committees would be reconstituted within a month, adding that the presidents of the two district committees would continue on their posts.

Chidambaram, during his two-day visit to the state that ended on Thursday, met party functionaries to work out a strategy for the Goa Assembly polls scheduled for next year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Afghanistan News here

Tags
first published:August 27, 2021, 23:20 IST