Post Chidambaram's Visit, Goa Cong Dissolves Block, District Committees

A day after the visit of senior Congress leader and Goa election in charge P Chidambaram here, the party dissolved its block and district committees with immediate effect. A circular issued by the party’s state in charge Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday said these committees would be reconstituted within a month, adding that the presidents of the two district committees would continue on their posts.

Chidambaram, during his two-day visit to the state that ended on Thursday, met party functionaries to work out a strategy for the Goa Assembly polls scheduled for next year.

