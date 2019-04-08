English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Post-poll Scenario Will Decide Whether We Take Congress Along: SP, BSP Leaders
The senior SP, BSP leaders spoke on the alliance after Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said that the party is still open for a pre and post-poll alliance.
File photo of BSP supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. (Image : PTI)
New Delhi: The Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance will take a call on taking the Congress along based on the post-poll scenario, sources in the two parties said Monday.
The reaction from these two parties came after AICC general secretary (west Uttar Pradesh) Jyotiraditya Scindia said the option to be a part of the SP-BSP alliance is open for the Congress after the Lok Sabha polls.
"The SP and BSP will take a call on having the Congress in the alliance based on the circumstances post polls," senior leaders of the alliance said on condition of anonymity.
Scindia Sunday said it was "unfortunate" that the SP and the BSP did not have talks with the Congress for being a part of the alliance.
This, he said, does not mean that the Congress and the SP-BSP cannot come together.
He had also said the doors for an alliance were open post polls.
A BSP leader said the party leadership is aware of the comments made by Scindia and will take a call.
SP leaders said a decision on this will be taken after consulting alliance parties.
The Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal is also a partner of the SP-BSP alliance.
"The Congress has given this statement to cut into the votes after feeling that the winds are in favour of the SP-BSP alliance," an SP leader said.
