Post-Poll Violence Rocks Tripura as BJP, Left Allege Instigation; Experts Blame Close Contest for Tension

The reports of violence in Tripura after the February 16 elections have put parties in a fix over the law and order situation in the state.

Sources told News18 that the state BJP leadership held rounds of meetings to come up with a strategy to look into the violence. The party has formed inquiry committees in every district whose members will travel to the areas to understand the ground situation and then submit a report to the state leadership. The BJP has also directed its cadre to not get instigated by the Opposition.

Speaking to News18, Tripura BJP’s media in-charge Sunit Sarkar said: “In various places, Left and others are trying to instigate our workers by attacking them. We have told our party workers to not fall into any trap by the Opposition. We have also formed a committee in every district.”

Interestingly, it is the BJP which has been in the dock over the violence. The CPI(M) has alleged that a BJP ‘pradhan’ beat its party supporter to death in an incident. The accused was arrested and CPI(M) blocked roads in Agartala after the authorities refused to hand over the deceased’s body to the party.

In another incident, Krishna Kamal Das, the BJP ‘pradhan’ of Dwarikapur panchayat under Kalyanpur police station, and his family members allegedly clubbed to death a neighbour and CPI (M) supporter Dilip Shukla Das after a brawl.

CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Choudhury slammed reports of the Opposition trying to instigate violence. “What are they (BJP) saying? They are instigating people. They carried out bombing a day before polls. However, people still came out and voted. Now, they have realised that they won’t win.”

The poll result will be out on March 2 and experts believe that the violence is a result of the close fight that will play out in the state.

Read all the Latest Politics News here