Posters Alleging Irregularities at Amethi Hospital Spring Up Hours Before Rahul Gandhi's Visit

On a day when Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Amethi, controversial posters seeking answers from the former Congress chief over irregularities at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital have sprung up in the area.

Alleging that the hospital is taking away lives instead of saving them, the posters demanded justice for the aggrieved families and punishment to the culprits. Gandhi is a trustee of the hospital.

The former Congress president will visit the constituency for the first time on Wednesday since his defeat to Union minister Smriti Irani in the recent Lok Sabha elections. He will attend a meeting of party workers in Amethi to discuss the reasons behind the loss of the Congress bastion to the BJP.

The Congress had earlier constituted a two-member panel comprising UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s representative KL Sharma and AICC secretary Zubair Khan to analyse the reasons behind the poll debacle.

The panel suggested that “non-cooperation” by the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party workers at the grassroots level were to be blamed for the poll rout. The SP and the BSP, which had formed an alliance for the Lok Sabha polls, did not field any candidate in Amethi. The local leaders claim that the absence of a BSP candidate contributed to Gandhi's defeat as the BSP’s vote shifted to BJP.