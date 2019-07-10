Posters Alleging Irregularities at Amethi Hospital Spring Up Hours Before Rahul Gandhi's Visit
Alleging that the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital is taking away lives instead of saving them, the posters demanded justice for the aggrieved families and punishment to the culprits.
Poster Come Up Against Rahul Gandhi in Amethi on Wednesday.
On a day when Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Amethi, controversial posters seeking answers from the former Congress chief over irregularities at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital have sprung up in the area.
Alleging that the hospital is taking away lives instead of saving them, the posters demanded justice for the aggrieved families and punishment to the culprits. Gandhi is a trustee of the hospital.
The former Congress president will visit the constituency for the first time on Wednesday since his defeat to Union minister Smriti Irani in the recent Lok Sabha elections. He will attend a meeting of party workers in Amethi to discuss the reasons behind the loss of the Congress bastion to the BJP.
The Congress had earlier constituted a two-member panel comprising UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s representative KL Sharma and AICC secretary Zubair Khan to analyse the reasons behind the poll debacle.
The panel suggested that “non-cooperation” by the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party workers at the grassroots level were to be blamed for the poll rout. The SP and the BSP, which had formed an alliance for the Lok Sabha polls, did not field any candidate in Amethi. The local leaders claim that the absence of a BSP candidate contributed to Gandhi's defeat as the BSP’s vote shifted to BJP.
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes One Nation, One Grid For Better Power Supply
-
Friday 05 July , 2019
Budget 2019 | India Inc Are Nation's Wealth Creators: Nirmala Sitharaman
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It was Edited in a Wrong Way, Says Kabir Singh Director on Controversial Interview
- Amitav Ghosh on New Book Gun Island, Our Changing World and the Uncanniness of It All
- There Are 1325 Android Apps That Steal Your Data, Even After You Say No; Fix Incoming With Android Q
- Mahindra XUV300 Beats Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport, Becomes Third Most Sold Compact SUV
- Yuvraj Singh Rues Not Settling With Any One IPL Team
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s