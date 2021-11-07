Poverty Will End in India in Next Three Years, Claims MP Agriculture Minister

India could see an end to poverty in next three years, claimed Madhya Pradesh agriculture minister Kamal Patel. The minister asserted that PM Swamitva Yojana will help the nation end poverty.

The minister who was in Jabalpur on Saturday was underlining Centre and state government schemes meant for farmers’ welfare.

Speaking to the reporters, he was posed with the queries on discontinuation of PM Kalyan Yojana and the minister, in his trademark candid style, claimed that within next three years, none will be below the poverty line and everyone will come out of the poverty status. All will get the jobs and will have businesses of their own, he added.

To add, the Centre recently had expressed willingness to discontinue PM Kalyan Yojaya which provisions free distribution of ration among the poor, saying the economy has shown signs of improvement and Centre has no proposal of extension of the scheme post November.

A study carried out by a private university had claimed that due to devastating impact of covid19, the number of people living below the poverty line earning less than Rs 375 a day has surged to 23 cr in the country. The poverty has surged beyond 15 percentage points in rural areas while the same increased by 20 percentage points in urban pockets, said the study.

PM Swamitva Yojana

The property survey programme scheme was launched by PM Narendra Modi in April this year with an aim to promote social-economic empowerment and a more self-reliant rural India.

(inputs Pratik Mohan Awasthi)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.