Powayan Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates:Chetram Of BJP Leading at 12 PM

Live election results updates of Powayan seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 11 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Sudha Devi (IND), Anuj Kumri (INC), Chetram (BJP), Upendra Pal Singh (SP), Amit Kumar (LJPRV), Udayveer Singh (BSP), Mahendra Singh (IND), Rampal (IND), Champati (BSS), Mahesh Chandra Sagar (ASPKR), Divaker Lal (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 63.1%, which is -0.28% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Chetram of BJP in the 2017 Assembly polls.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.134 Powayan (पोवायन) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ruhelkhand region and Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Powayan is part of Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.23% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.01%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 59.54%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 373189 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 2,01,148 were male and 1,72,021 female and 20 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Powayan in 2019 was: 855 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,27,885 eligible electors, of which 1,96,214 were male,1,65,419 female and 20 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,18,610 eligible electors, of which 1,74,609 were male, 1,43,990 female and 11 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Powayan in 2017 was 167. In 2012, there were 133 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Chetram of BJP won in this seat defeating Shakuntla Devi of SP by a margin of 72,417 which was 31.59% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 55.25% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Sakuntla Devi of SP emerged victorious in this seat beating Arun Kumar Sagar of BSP by a margin of 8,898 votes which was 4.28% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SP had a vote share of 28.78% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 134 Powayan Assembly segment of the 27. Shahjahanpur Lok Sabha constituency. Arun Kumar Sagar of BJP won the Shahjahanpur Parliament seat defeating Amar Chandra Jauhar of BSP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Shahjahanpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 16 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Powayan are: Sudha Devi (IND), Anuj Kumri (INC), Chetram (BJP), Upendra Pal Singh (SP), Amit Kumar (LJPRV), Udayveer Singh (BSP), Mahendra Singh (IND), Rampal (IND), Champati (BSS), Mahesh Chandra Sagar (ASPKR), Divaker Lal (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 63.1%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 63.38%, while it was 65.31% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Powayan went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, February 14, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.134 Powayan Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 420. In 2012, there were 387 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.134 Powayan comprises of the following areas of Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 1 Khutar, 2 Powayan, 4 Banda, 5 Nahil, Powayan Nagar Panchayat and Khutar Nagar Panchayat of 1 Powayan Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Powayan constituency, which are: Bisalpur, Puranpur, Gola Gokrannath, Mohammdi, Tilhar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: no other state.

The total area covered by Powayan is approximately 1231 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Powayan is: 28°14’13.2"N 80°09’05.0"E.

