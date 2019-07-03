‘Powerful Cling to Power’: In Resignation Letter, Rahul Gandhi’s Message to Congressmen on Impending Ousters

The Congress will not be able to 'fight its opponents' without sacrificing the desire for power, Rahul Gandhi said as he resigned as the Congress party president on Wednesday.

In what could be read as a message to his own party leaders, Rahul Gandhi said numerous people will have to be made accountable for the failure of 2019. “It will be unjust to hold other accountable but ignore my own responsibility as President of the Party,” he wrote in his letter, hinting that his resignation will only be the first of many.

Asserting that the Congress must radically transform itself, he said it is a “habit in India that the powerful cling to power, no one sacrifices power”.

“But we will not defeat our opponents without sacrificing the desire for power and fighting a deeper ideological battle," he added.

He also explicitly stated in his letter that he will not be a member in the party's search to find a new president. The party’s general secretary will assume charge till a full-time appointment is made.

"Immediately after resigning, I suggested to my colleagues in the Congress Working Committee that the way forward would be to entrust a group of people with the task of beginning the search for a new President."

Putting an end to all the speculation about his possible return as the president of the Congress party after he first talked about his resignation, Gandhi in his publicly shared letter said that he had resigned because "as the President of the Congress Party, I am responsible for the loss of the 2019 election."

He added that "accountability is critical for the future growth of our party. It is for this reason that I have resigned as Congress President."

Several Congress chief ministers, including Ashok Gehlot from Rajasthan, Amarinder Singh from Punjab and Kamal Nath from Madhya Pradesh had offered to quit in an attempt to placate Rahul Gandhi.

Members of Youth Congress had also staged a demonstration outside Rahul's residence urging him to retain the party's top post last week.

Rahul had offered to quit as the party chief during the May 25 meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which was called to analyse the party's poor performance in the Lok Sabha polls, in which it managed to win just 52 seats.

In his official resignation letter as the Congress president Rahul Gandhi also raised doubts about the fairness of the recent Lok Sabha elections and claimed that 'unimaginable levels of violence and pain for India' was going to be the result of Narendra Modi government's return to power.

“A free and fair election requires the neutrality of a country's institutions; an election cannot be fair without arbiters...Nor can an election be free if one party has a complete monopoly on financial resources,” he wrote.

With Modi's return to power, Gandhi said, "the stated objectives of the RSS, the capture of our country's institutional structure, is now complete. Our democracy has been fundamentally weakened. There is a real danger that from now on, elections will go from being a determinant of India's future to a mere ritual.”

Farmers, unemployed youth, women, tribals, Dalits and minorities, he said were going to be at the receiving end of violence. “The impact on our economy and nation's reputation will be devastating.”

Gandhi ended his four page letter by claiming that he was born 'a Congressman, this party has always been with me and is my life's blood and forever that way it shall remain.'