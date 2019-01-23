English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi to Hold Joint Press Conference in Lucknow
Hours after announcement of Priyanka joining active politics, posters comparing Priyanka with her grandmother and former PM Indira Gandhi came up in parts of UP.
New Delhi: In this May 4, 2014 file photo Priyanka Vadra is seen with her brother and Congress President Rahul Gandhi during a road show in Amethi. The Congress party on Wednesday, Jan 23, 2019 appointed Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary of Uttar Pradesh East. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
Loading...
Lucknow: The newly announced general secretary of Congress for UP east, Priyanka Gandhi, is expected to address a press conference along with her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Lucknow on February 4.
This will probably the first time in the recent past when both Rahul and Priyanka will be hosting a joint press conference.
Congress sources suggest that Rahul and Priyanka will also inaugurate the newly renovated media centre at UPCC office at Lucknow’s Mall Road and will also lay the foundation stone for an auditorium on the Congress office premises in Lucknow.
Apart from this, sources also reveal that senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar might be given the charge of central Uttar Pradesh.
Hours after announcement of Priyanka joining active politics, posters comparing Priyanka with her grandmother and former PM Indira Gandhi came up in parts of UP. Some compared her to Goddess Durga while another in Lucknow UPCC office, says, “Indira Is Back” and also thanks Rahul for bringing Priyanka in active politics.
Priyanka has played crucial roles in nursing Congress bastions Amethi and Rae Bareli in the past. In 2014, while Rahul and Sonia Gandhi campaigned in the entire nation, Priyanka took charge of Amethi and Rae Bareli.
Before that, in the Lok Sabha elections of 1999, Priyanka helped her mother Sonia Gandhi win the two crucial seats of these constituencies by campaigning on her behalf. She stayed in Amethi for two weeks. Sonia had won the constituency by a huge margin.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
This will probably the first time in the recent past when both Rahul and Priyanka will be hosting a joint press conference.
Congress sources suggest that Rahul and Priyanka will also inaugurate the newly renovated media centre at UPCC office at Lucknow’s Mall Road and will also lay the foundation stone for an auditorium on the Congress office premises in Lucknow.
Apart from this, sources also reveal that senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar might be given the charge of central Uttar Pradesh.
Hours after announcement of Priyanka joining active politics, posters comparing Priyanka with her grandmother and former PM Indira Gandhi came up in parts of UP. Some compared her to Goddess Durga while another in Lucknow UPCC office, says, “Indira Is Back” and also thanks Rahul for bringing Priyanka in active politics.
Priyanka has played crucial roles in nursing Congress bastions Amethi and Rae Bareli in the past. In 2014, while Rahul and Sonia Gandhi campaigned in the entire nation, Priyanka took charge of Amethi and Rae Bareli.
Before that, in the Lok Sabha elections of 1999, Priyanka helped her mother Sonia Gandhi win the two crucial seats of these constituencies by campaigning on her behalf. She stayed in Amethi for two weeks. Sonia had won the constituency by a huge margin.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
News18 Explains: Dance Bars Are Back But With The ‘Obscenity’ Rider
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Thursday 17 January , 2019 Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Did Disha Patani Forget That She's Not Supposed to Copy Paste Caption for Instagram Posts?
- Karan Johar on Hardik Pandya Controversy: I Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show
- Black Panther Creates History, Becomes First Superhero Film to Get Best Picture Oscar Nomination
- Pixar's First Woman Directed Short 'Bao' is Special and Not Just for the Oscar Nomination
- Janhvi Kapoor's Reaction After Photographer Confuses Her with Sara Ali Khan
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results