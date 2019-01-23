Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi to Hold Joint Press Conference in Lucknow

The newly announced general secretary of Congress for UP east, Priyanka Gandhi, is expected to address a press conference along with her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Lucknow on February 4.This will probably the first time in the recent past when both Rahul and Priyanka will be hosting a joint press conference.Congress sources suggest that Rahul and Priyanka will also inaugurate the newly renovated media centre at UPCC office at Lucknow’s Mall Road and will also lay the foundation stone for an auditorium on the Congress office premises in Lucknow.Apart from this, sources also reveal that senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar might be given the charge of central Uttar Pradesh.Hours after announcement of Priyanka joining active politics, posters comparing Priyanka with her grandmother and former PM Indira Gandhi came up in parts of UP. Some compared her to Goddess Durga while another in Lucknow UPCC office, says, “Indira Is Back” and also thanks Rahul for bringing Priyanka in active politics.Priyanka has played crucial roles in nursing Congress bastions Amethi and Rae Bareli in the past. In 2014, while Rahul and Sonia Gandhi campaigned in the entire nation, Priyanka took charge of Amethi and Rae Bareli.Before that, in the Lok Sabha elections of 1999, Priyanka helped her mother Sonia Gandhi win the two crucial seats of these constituencies by campaigning on her behalf. She stayed in Amethi for two weeks. Sonia had won the constituency by a huge margin.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.