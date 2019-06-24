Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Pradipta Naik Appointed Leader of BJP Legislature Party in Odisha Assembly

The party said that after due consultation, 'National President Shri Amit Shah Ji has decided the name of Pradipta Kumar Malik, MLA as the leader of the legislative party'. ​

PTI

Updated:June 24, 2019, 11:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pradipta Naik Appointed Leader of BJP Legislature Party in Odisha Assembly
Pradipta Naik appointed as the leader of BJP legislature party in Odisha Assembly. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah on Monday picked Pradipta Kumar Naik as the leader of the legislature party in the Odisha Assembly, the party said in a statement.

The BJP said that a meeting of BJP MLAs of Odisha was held at the state party headquarters in Bhubaneswar on June 23 to elect the leader of the legislature party.

"All the MLAs of the party were present and in the presence of party observer, Ms Saroj Pandey (BJP National Secretary), unanimously authorised BJP National President Shri Amit Shah ji to take a decision regarding the leader of the legislative party," the BJP added in its statement.

The party said that after due consultation, "National President Shri Amit Shah Ji has decided the name of Pradipta Kumar Malik, MLA as the leader of the legislative party". ​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram