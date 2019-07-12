Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Leader Found Dead in Amethi

Amethi: A leader of the Shivpal Singh Yadav-led Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) was found dead near the Amethi railway station on Friday, police said.

Thirty-three-year-old Rohit Agrahari was the state unit secretary and in-charge of party affairs in Ayodhya.

His body was found in an orchard along the railway tracks Friday morning, Deputy Superintendent of Police Piyush Kant Rai said.

The police officer said it appeared that his body was dumped after being killed.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. Agrahari was a native of Keshav Nagar in Amethi.