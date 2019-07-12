English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Leader Found Dead in Amethi
Rohit Agrahari, 33-year-old state unit secretary and in-charge of party affairs in was found dead in an orchard along the railway tracks Friday morning
Image for representation.
Amethi: A leader of the Shivpal Singh Yadav-led Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (PSP) was found dead near the Amethi railway station on Friday, police said.
Thirty-three-year-old Rohit Agrahari was the state unit secretary and in-charge of party affairs in Ayodhya.
His body was found in an orchard along the railway tracks Friday morning, Deputy Superintendent of Police Piyush Kant Rai said.
The police officer said it appeared that his body was dumped after being killed.
The body has been sent for post-mortem. Agrahari was a native of Keshav Nagar in Amethi.
