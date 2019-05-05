English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pragya Thakur Gets EC Notice for Campaigning in Temple During 72-hour Ban, Denies Charge
The BJP candidate from Bhopal was earlier issued notices for claiming that former Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare died in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack because of her "curse" and also for stating that she had participated in the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.
File photo of Pragya Singh Thakur (PTI)
Bhopal: The BJP's Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Pragya Singh Thakur has replied to an Election Commission notice denying charges that she campaigned despite a 72-hour ban that ended Sunday morning.
Thakur was earlier issued notices for claiming that former Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare died in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack because of her "curse" and also for stating that she had participated in the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.
District returning officer Sudam Khade Sunday told PTI that he had received Thakur's reply which has been forwarded to MP chief electoral officer VL Kantha Rao for a decision.
In her reply on Saturday evening, Thakur has denied the charges of the Congress that she campaigned during the 3- day ban period, Khade said.
She later told reporters that visiting temples is an intrinsic part of her life.
"Those who are trying to stop me from going to temples should think about their lives, Thakur told reporters.
