FIR Filed Against Pragya Thakur Over 'Babri' Remarks, MP Poll Body Orders Investigation
In an interview to a TV channel last week, Pragya Singh Thakur had claimed that she was among those who had razed the disputed structure, which “was a blot on the country”.
File photo of BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Thakur.
New Delhi: An FIR has been filed against BJP’s Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur for saying that she was ‘proud to be a part of Babri Mosque demolition’.
On Bhopal collector and district returning officer's instructions, the case has been registered.
According to sources, chief electoral officer VL Kantha Rao has ordered the collector to take required action in the case.
Sanjay Kumar Srivastava,SDM of Bhopal, said, "Pragya Singh Thakur was issued notice by district election officer for her comment on Babri Masjid's demolition and her response to it was not satisfactory. Therefore, FIR has been registered against her for violation of model code of conduct."
Responding to the case, Thakur said that it's a legal matter and her legal team is looking into it.
In an interview to a TV channel last week, she had claimed that she was among those who had razed the disputed structure, which “was a blot on the country”.
"We had removed a blot from the country. We had gone to demolish the structure. I climbed atop the structure and broke it and I feel extremely proud that God gave me this opportunity. We will make sure that a Ram Temple is built at that site," Thakur had said.
Thakur had earlier faced flak for claiming that former chief of Mumbai’s Anti-Terrorist Squad Hemant Karkare, who had died in action during the 26/11 terror attacks, lost his life because she had “cursed him”.
Unfazed by two Election Commission notices in one day for her contentious remarks, BJP's Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya Thakur on Sunday re-affirmed her earlier statement on Babri Mosque demolition saying she would build a ‘grand Ram temple in Ayodhya’.
Last week, the BJP named her as their candidate in Bhopal against former MP CM and veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who was among the most vocal leaders in condemning "saffron terror".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended the decision to field Pragya Thakur, saying it was a reply to those who tried to link the Hindu civilization to terror.
