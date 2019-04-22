Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

FIR Filed Against Pragya Thakur Over 'Babri' Remarks, MP Poll Body Orders Investigation

In an interview to a TV channel last week, Pragya Singh Thakur had claimed that she was among those who had razed the disputed structure, which “was a blot on the country”.

News18.com

Updated:April 22, 2019, 9:23 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
FIR Filed Against Pragya Thakur Over 'Babri' Remarks, MP Poll Body Orders Investigation
File photo of BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Thakur.
Loading...
New Delhi: An FIR has been filed against BJP’s Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur for saying that she was ‘proud to be a part of Babri Mosque demolition’.

On Bhopal collector and district returning officer's instructions, the case has been registered.

According to sources, chief electoral officer VL Kantha Rao has ordered the collector to take required action in the case.

Sanjay Kumar Srivastava,SDM of Bhopal, said, "Pragya Singh Thakur was issued notice by district election officer for her comment on Babri Masjid's demolition and her response to it was not satisfactory. Therefore, FIR has been registered against her for violation of model code of conduct."




Responding to the case, Thakur said that it's a legal matter and her legal team is looking into it.

In an interview to a TV channel last week, she had claimed that she was among those who had razed the disputed structure, which “was a blot on the country”.

"We had removed a blot from the country. We had gone to demolish the structure. I climbed atop the structure and broke it and I feel extremely proud that God gave me this opportunity. We will make sure that a Ram Temple is built at that site," Thakur had said.

Thakur had earlier faced flak for claiming that former chief of Mumbai’s Anti-Terrorist Squad Hemant Karkare, who had died in action during the 26/11 terror attacks, lost his life because she had “cursed him”.

Unfazed by two Election Commission notices in one day for her contentious remarks, BJP's Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya Thakur on Sunday re-affirmed her earlier statement on Babri Mosque demolition saying she would build a ‘grand Ram temple in Ayodhya’.

Last week, the BJP named her as their candidate in Bhopal against former MP CM and veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who was among the most vocal leaders in condemning "saffron terror".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended the decision to field Pragya Thakur, saying it was a reply to those who tried to link the Hindu civilization to terror.



Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram