Pragya Thakur Blames Congress for 'Letting' Bhopal Gas Tragedy Accused Run Away

Thousands were killed in the tragic incident and lakhs of people were affected due to it, Thakur pointed out.

PTI

November 27, 2019
Pragya Thakur Blames Congress for 'Letting' Bhopal Gas Tragedy Accused Run Away
File photo of BJP MP Pragya Thakur in Lok Sabha,

New Delhi: BJP MP Pragya Thakur blamed the Congress on Wednesday for allegedly letting Warren Anderson, the accused in the Bhopal gas leak tragedy that killed thousands in 1984, run away from the country.

Speaking during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, she said at the time of the gas leak in the Union Carbide plant in Bhopal, the Congress was in power both in Madhya Pradesh and at the Centre, but it "let" Anderson run away from the country.

Thousands were killed in the tragic incident and lakhs of people were affected due to it, Thakur pointed out.

