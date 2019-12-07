Pragya Thakur Demands FIR against Cong MLA over Threat to Burn Her, Threatens Stir

Bhopal: About a week after a Congress lawmaker threatened to burn BJP MP Pragya Thakur over her remarks on Nathuram Godse, the parliamentarian from Bhopal reached a police station on Saturday to file a complaint.

Thakur was at Kamla Nehru police station here and officials were holding a discussion with her, a senior police officer said. The MP kicked up a controversy with a remark about Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, in the Lok Sabha on November 27. Later she apologised.

Congress MLA from Biaora in Madhya Pradesh, Govardhan Dangi, had lashed out at Thakur for her statement, and said that "we not only burnt her effigy (during a protest), but if she comes here, we will burn her too". Dangi, too, later sought an apology for his outburst.

"Right now we are holding talks with Pragyaji," said Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Sahu when asked if a case has been registered as per her demand.

Thakur, who is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, has threatened to stage a dharna at the police station unless her complaint is lodged.

“Wherever women are subjected to torture, I support Hyderabad-like action (encounter of four rape-accused men),” said Thakur, while expressing his dismay over the fact that her grievances were not being addressed in MP where an MLA has threatened to burn her.

Thakur had earlier announced to visit Dangi's residence in Bieora. When asked about the proposed visit, she said, “What is the point of going there, when I am not getting justice in Bhopal. What would happen to common people if police do not listen to a parliamentarian?”

She, however, declined to comment on her Godse remarks. A protest by BJP workers in front of the police station is underway till the time of filing the report.

(With inputs from PTI)

