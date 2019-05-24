Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

Pragya Thakur Gets Hero's Welcome at MP BJP Office After Winning Bhopal, Shivraj Not in Attendance

Though party leaders gave a rousing welcome to Thakur with crackers being burst, former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was missing on the occasion.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:May 24, 2019, 9:36 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Pragya Thakur Gets Hero's Welcome at MP BJP Office After Winning Bhopal, Shivraj Not in Attendance
Bhopal: Newly-elected BJP MP from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur holds a lotus, the party's symbol after her win in the Lok Sabha elections at party's state headquarters in Bhopal, Friday, May 24, 2019. (PTI)
Loading...
Bhopal: Contrary to her earlier image of wearing her heart on her sleeves without caring for the consequences, a mellowed down Pragya Thakur arrived at the state BJP office where she was greeted by party workers.

After being garlanded, she said that she always considered that she belonged to the nation.

Though party leaders gave a rousing welcome to Thakur with crackers being burst, former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was missing on the occasion.

Thakur started off by paying tributes to party patriarch Deendayal Upadhyay and said that she would learn from everyone. “I think everyone fought as Pragya Thakur and we won,” she added.

Saying that she would complete the goal for which she plunged into politics, she added that she would work for Bhopal and Sehore’s betterment. “Whatever policy is formulated for rest of the country, I would make sure that it is implemented for Bhopal,” she said.

The firebrand sadhvi heaped praises on PM Modi saying that he has proved that his vision is ‘Rashtradharma’.

“In the last five years, PM Modi and party president Amit Shah worked for the nation,” claimed Thakur who trounced Congress’ Digvijaya Singh by over 3.60 lakh votes in Bhopal.

Thakur said that former CM Chouhan was not present as he was leaving for Mumbai to attend to his ailing father. She said, “We hope speedy recovery for his father so that Shivraj ji returns among us as soon as possible.”

Her first appearance at the BJP office was marked with caution as it seemed that she spoke carefully.

Besides her campaign team, Thakur was welcomed by mayor Alok Sharma among others but no senior leader was present on the occasion.

(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram