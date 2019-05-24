English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Pragya Thakur Gets Hero's Welcome at MP BJP Office After Winning Bhopal, Shivraj Not in Attendance
Though party leaders gave a rousing welcome to Thakur with crackers being burst, former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was missing on the occasion.
Bhopal: Newly-elected BJP MP from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur holds a lotus, the party's symbol after her win in the Lok Sabha elections at party's state headquarters in Bhopal, Friday, May 24, 2019. (PTI)
Loading...
Bhopal: Contrary to her earlier image of wearing her heart on her sleeves without caring for the consequences, a mellowed down Pragya Thakur arrived at the state BJP office where she was greeted by party workers.
After being garlanded, she said that she always considered that she belonged to the nation.
Though party leaders gave a rousing welcome to Thakur with crackers being burst, former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was missing on the occasion.
Thakur started off by paying tributes to party patriarch Deendayal Upadhyay and said that she would learn from everyone. “I think everyone fought as Pragya Thakur and we won,” she added.
Saying that she would complete the goal for which she plunged into politics, she added that she would work for Bhopal and Sehore’s betterment. “Whatever policy is formulated for rest of the country, I would make sure that it is implemented for Bhopal,” she said.
The firebrand sadhvi heaped praises on PM Modi saying that he has proved that his vision is ‘Rashtradharma’.
“In the last five years, PM Modi and party president Amit Shah worked for the nation,” claimed Thakur who trounced Congress’ Digvijaya Singh by over 3.60 lakh votes in Bhopal.
Thakur said that former CM Chouhan was not present as he was leaving for Mumbai to attend to his ailing father. She said, “We hope speedy recovery for his father so that Shivraj ji returns among us as soon as possible.”
Her first appearance at the BJP office was marked with caution as it seemed that she spoke carefully.
Besides her campaign team, Thakur was welcomed by mayor Alok Sharma among others but no senior leader was present on the occasion.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
After being garlanded, she said that she always considered that she belonged to the nation.
Though party leaders gave a rousing welcome to Thakur with crackers being burst, former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was missing on the occasion.
Thakur started off by paying tributes to party patriarch Deendayal Upadhyay and said that she would learn from everyone. “I think everyone fought as Pragya Thakur and we won,” she added.
Saying that she would complete the goal for which she plunged into politics, she added that she would work for Bhopal and Sehore’s betterment. “Whatever policy is formulated for rest of the country, I would make sure that it is implemented for Bhopal,” she said.
The firebrand sadhvi heaped praises on PM Modi saying that he has proved that his vision is ‘Rashtradharma’.
“In the last five years, PM Modi and party president Amit Shah worked for the nation,” claimed Thakur who trounced Congress’ Digvijaya Singh by over 3.60 lakh votes in Bhopal.
Thakur said that former CM Chouhan was not present as he was leaving for Mumbai to attend to his ailing father. She said, “We hope speedy recovery for his father so that Shivraj ji returns among us as soon as possible.”
Her first appearance at the BJP office was marked with caution as it seemed that she spoke carefully.
Besides her campaign team, Thakur was welcomed by mayor Alok Sharma among others but no senior leader was present on the occasion.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019 PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Maisie Williams Doesn't Seem Happy With GoT Ending, Says 'I Wanted Arya to Kill Cersei'
- When 'Eleven' aka Millie Bobby Brown from 'Stranger Things' Turned into a Saviour in Real Life
- Rohit Sharma Takes On Steady Hand Challenge
- Check Out Drake’s All-New Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet, Priced Close to Rs 10 Crore
- ISL Doesn't Have the Traditional Value of I-League: Indian Men's Football Team Coach Igor Stimac
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results