Pragya Thakur Gets Hero's Welcome at MP BJP Office After Winning Bhopal, Shivraj Not in Attendance

Contrary to her earlier image of wearing her heart on her sleeves without caring for the consequences, a mellowed down Pragya Thakur arrived at the state BJP office where she was greeted by party workers.After being garlanded, she said that she always considered that she belonged to the nation.Though party leaders gave a rousing welcome to Thakur with crackers being burst, former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was missing on the occasion.Thakur started off by paying tributes to party patriarch Deendayal Upadhyay and said that she would learn from everyone. “I think everyone fought as Pragya Thakur and we won,” she added.Saying that she would complete the goal for which she plunged into politics, she added that she would work for Bhopal and Sehore’s betterment. “Whatever policy is formulated for rest of the country, I would make sure that it is implemented for Bhopal,” she said.The firebrand sadhvi heaped praises on PM Modi saying that he has proved that his vision is ‘Rashtradharma’.“In the last five years, PM Modi and party president Amit Shah worked for the nation,” claimed Thakur who trounced Congress’ Digvijaya Singh by over 3.60 lakh votes in Bhopal.Thakur said that former CM Chouhan was not present as he was leaving for Mumbai to attend to his ailing father. She said, “We hope speedy recovery for his father so that Shivraj ji returns among us as soon as possible.”Her first appearance at the BJP office was marked with caution as it seemed that she spoke carefully.Besides her campaign team, Thakur was welcomed by mayor Alok Sharma among others but no senior leader was present on the occasion.(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)