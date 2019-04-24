Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Pragya Thakur May Get Z-plus Cover Due to Security Threat Posed by Man Showing Black Flag

The decision was taken a day after a man holding a black flag approached Thakur while she was filing her nomination papers on Tuesday. Her supporters later thrashed the man.

PTI

Updated:April 24, 2019, 8:08 PM IST
Pragya Thakur May Get Z-plus Cover Due to Security Threat Posed by Man Showing Black Flag
File photo of Pragya Singh Thakur (PTI)
Bhopal: The security cover of Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from the Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency, was strengthened on Wednesday, officials said.

The decision was taken a day after a man holding a black flag approached Thakur while she was filing her nomination papers on Tuesday. Her supporters later thrashed the man.

Besides heightening the security at her residence, the number of security personnel around her has also been increased.

According to informed sources, Thakur may be provided Z-category security.

She is contesting the Lok Sabha elections against former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.
Read full article
