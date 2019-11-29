Pragya Thakur Moves Breach of Privilege Notice Against Rahul Gandhi for Calling Her a 'Terrorist'
Thakur accused the Congress MP of breaching her privilege as a parliamentarian by calling her a 'terrorist' even though there is no court conviction against her and sought action against him from the Speaker.
File photo of BJP MP Pragya Thakur in Lok Sabha,
New Delhi: BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Friday submitted a breach of privilege notice to the Lok Sabha Speaker against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for calling her a "terrorist".
Thakur, who was earlier forced to tender an unconditional apology in Lok Sabha for her praise for Nahuram Godse in the House, accused the Congress MP of breaching her privilege as a parliamentarian by calling her a "terrorist" even though there is no court conviction against her and sought action against him from the Speaker.
Official sources said the Lok Sabha secretariat will examine the merit of her complaint before recommending to the Speaker whether to admit her notice and send it to the privilege committee of the House or reject it.
Gandhi had called her a "terrorist" on Twitter following her praise of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin. He stood by his comments on Friday.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arsenal Sack Unai Emery Hours After Europa League Loss to Eintracht Frankfurt
- Bigg Boss 13: Balika Vadhu Actress Says Sidharth Never Spoke Nicely to Her During Shooting
- #BoycottDabangg3: Salman Khan Dancing With Sadhus in 'Hud Hud' Sparks Twitter Outrage
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Global Finals: How to Watch the Live Stream
- Tata Sky Cashback Offer: Who Says There Are No Long Duration Channel Packs?