Pragya Thakur Moves Breach of Privilege Notice Against Rahul Gandhi for Calling Her a 'Terrorist'

New Delhi: BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Friday submitted a breach of privilege notice to the Lok Sabha Speaker against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for calling her a "terrorist".

Thakur, who was earlier forced to tender an unconditional apology in Lok Sabha for her praise for Nahuram Godse in the House, accused the Congress MP of breaching her privilege as a parliamentarian by calling her a "terrorist" even though there is no court conviction against her and sought action against him from the Speaker.

Official sources said the Lok Sabha secretariat will examine the merit of her complaint before recommending to the Speaker whether to admit her notice and send it to the privilege committee of the House or reject it.

Gandhi had called her a "terrorist" on Twitter following her praise of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin. He stood by his comments on Friday.

