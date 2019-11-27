Pragya Thakur Refers to Godse as 'Deshbhakt' in Lok Sabha, Made to Sit Down by BJP MPs After Oppn Protests
Controversial Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur interrupted DMK member A Raja who was citing a statement by Godse during a debate on the SPG Amendment Bill on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi.
File photo of BJP MP Pragya Thakur in Lok Sabha,
New Delhi: BJP MP Pragya Thakur has again referred to Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a "deshbhakt", this time during a debate in the Lok Sabha, triggering a protest by opposition members.
Thakur made the comment after interrupting DMK MP A Raja who was citing a statement by Godse on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi, during a discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill. "You cannot give example of a deshbhakt," Thakur told Raja.
Raja said that Godse himself admitted that he had nursed a grudge against Gandhi for 32 years before finally deciding to assassinate him. Godse, Raja said, killed Gandhi because he believed in a particular philosophy.
While the opposition members protested the interruption by Thakur, the BJP members persuaded her to sit down.
Asked about her statement outside Parliament, Thakur said she would reply on Thursday. “Pehle usko poora suniye, mai kal dungi jawab (Listen to the whole thing first, I will reply tomorrow),” she said.
This is not the first time Thakur has referred to Godse as a patriot. The Malegaon blast accused had landed in hot water in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections when she called Godse a “true patriot” during a roadshow in Madhya Pradesh. “Nathuram Godseji deshbhakt the, hai, aur rahenge. Unko aatankwadi kahne wale log swayam ki gireban me jhaank kar dekhe. Chunav mein aise logon ko jawab de diya jayega. (Nathuram Godse was a patriot, is a patriot, and will remain a patriot those who call him a terrorist should look within they will get a reply in this election),” she had said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had then said in a TV interview that he would never forgive Thakur for the remark. "The remarks made about Gandhiji or Nathuram Godse are very bad and very wrong for society. She has sought an apology but I would never be able to forgive her fully," he had said.
In a controversial decision, the Bhopal MP was recently nominated to the parliamentary consultative committee of the Ministry of Defence, despite facing trial in the Malegaon blast case.
