Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

After MLA's Threat of Burning Her Alive, Pragya Pragya Reminds Congress of Anti-Sikh Riots

During a protest on Thursday against Thakur's comment in the Lok Sabha, Govardhan Dangi, Congress MLA from Biaora, criticised the MP for praising Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin and threatened to burn her alive.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:November 30, 2019, 6:15 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
After MLA's Threat of Burning Her Alive, Pragya Pragya Reminds Congress of Anti-Sikh Riots
File photo of BJP MP Pragya Thakur in Lok Sabha,

Bhopal: In the wake of her controversial remark over Nathuram Godse in Parliament, BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Saturday accepted a Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA’s challenge who had threatened to burn her alive for insulting Mahatma Gandhi.

During a protest on Thursday against Thakur's comment in the Lok Sabha, Biaora Congress MLA Govardhan Dangi criticised the Bhopal MP for praising Gandhi's assassin and threatened to burn her alive.

“We criticised her...not only did we burn her effigy but if she comes here we will burn her too,” Dangi had said. Later clarifying his comments, Dangi said he meant that the people of his Rajgarh constituency would boycott her.

On Saturday, Thakur took to Twitter to reply to Dangi's threat.

"The Congress has ample experience in burning people alive, from the anti-Sikh riots of 1984 to burning Naina Sahni in a tandoor," she wrote in a tweet in Hindi.

Former Youth Congress leader Sushil Kumar Sharma is serving life term in the 1995 murder of his wife Naina Sahni.

Thakur said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had called her a terrorist and Dangi had threatened to burn her alive. This is why she will visit the latter's residence in Multanpura area on December 8 at 4 pm, she said, challenging Dangi to set her afire.

In another tweet she said, "Dangi, a close associate of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and a propagator of Rahul Gandhi's and Kamal Nath government's idea of non-violence."

Responding to Thakur's comments, Dangi said she will be welcomed in Rajgarh. "But it hurts when someone uses cuss words for Mahatma Gandhi. We Congressmen are peace-loving, we condemn Pragya's remarks peacefully," he said.

After a video of his earlier threat went viral, Dangi was criticised for his comments. He later expressed regret, saying he has been a follower of non-violence all his life and made an error in the moment.

Thakur on Friday apologised in the Lok Sabha for her controversial remark, reiterating that they were taken out of context.

During the Lok Sabha election campaign earlier this year, Thakur, who is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, had described Godse as a "patriot".

(With inputs from agencies)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram