After MLA's Threat of Burning Her Alive, Pragya Pragya Reminds Congress of Anti-Sikh Riots

Bhopal: In the wake of her controversial remark over Nathuram Godse in Parliament, BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Saturday accepted a Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA’s challenge who had threatened to burn her alive for insulting Mahatma Gandhi.

During a protest on Thursday against Thakur's comment in the Lok Sabha, Biaora Congress MLA Govardhan Dangi criticised the Bhopal MP for praising Gandhi's assassin and threatened to burn her alive.

“We criticised her...not only did we burn her effigy but if she comes here we will burn her too,” Dangi had said. Later clarifying his comments, Dangi said he meant that the people of his Rajgarh constituency would boycott her.

On Saturday, Thakur took to Twitter to reply to Dangi's threat.

"The Congress has ample experience in burning people alive, from the anti-Sikh riots of 1984 to burning Naina Sahni in a tandoor," she wrote in a tweet in Hindi.

Former Youth Congress leader Sushil Kumar Sharma is serving life term in the 1995 murder of his wife Naina Sahni.

Thakur said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had called her a terrorist and Dangi had threatened to burn her alive. This is why she will visit the latter's residence in Multanpura area on December 8 at 4 pm, she said, challenging Dangi to set her afire.

In another tweet she said, "Dangi, a close associate of senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and a propagator of Rahul Gandhi's and Kamal Nath government's idea of non-violence."

Responding to Thakur's comments, Dangi said she will be welcomed in Rajgarh. "But it hurts when someone uses cuss words for Mahatma Gandhi. We Congressmen are peace-loving, we condemn Pragya's remarks peacefully," he said.

After a video of his earlier threat went viral, Dangi was criticised for his comments. He later expressed regret, saying he has been a follower of non-violence all his life and made an error in the moment.

Thakur on Friday apologised in the Lok Sabha for her controversial remark, reiterating that they were taken out of context.

During the Lok Sabha election campaign earlier this year, Thakur, who is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, had described Godse as a "patriot".

(With inputs from agencies)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.