Pragya Thakur Sought Votes in Army’s Name, Alleges Congress in Complaint to EC

In a further attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Pragya Thakur, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Friday lodged a complaint against her for seeking votes in the army's name.MPCC media coordinator, Narendra Saluja, in the complaint claimed that BJP’s Bhopal candidate had breached the poll code during an election rally in Bairagarh on Friday.“The BJP candidate while addressing the public asked the voters to cast their votes in BJP’s favour so that the martyred army jawans are not disrespected”, the complaint read.The letter further recalled EC's earlier direction to political parties against using the army or army personnel’s names in their election campaigns and urged the poll panel to take action against Thakur.The EC has already served notices to Thakur over her remarks on late Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare and her contentious comment on the Babri Masjid demolition. An FIR was also lodged against Thakur for remarking that she had proudly taken part in the Babri demolition.The commission has also taken suo moto cognizance of BJP candidate’s speech on Thursday, in which she had called Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh 'aatanki' (terrorist).The BJP candidate was also summoned to RSS office Samidha in Bhopal on Friday morning where she had an hour-long consultation with senior office-bearers.