Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Pragya Thakur Sought Votes in Army’s Name, Alleges Congress in Complaint to EC

The Congress in its complaint said that the BJP candidate from Bhopal, during a rally in Bairagarh, had urged voters to cast their votes in the party's favour so that the martyred army jawans are not disrespected.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:April 26, 2019, 9:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Pragya Thakur Sought Votes in Army’s Name, Alleges Congress in Complaint to EC
File photo of Pragya Singh Thakur (PTI)
Loading...
Bhopal: In a further attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Pragya Thakur, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Friday lodged a complaint against her for seeking votes in the army's name.

MPCC media coordinator, Narendra Saluja, in the complaint claimed that BJP’s Bhopal candidate had breached the poll code during an election rally in Bairagarh on Friday.

“The BJP candidate while addressing the public asked the voters to cast their votes in BJP’s favour so that the martyred army jawans are not disrespected”, the complaint read.

The letter further recalled EC's earlier direction to political parties against using the army or army personnel’s names in their election campaigns and urged the poll panel to take action against Thakur.

The EC has already served notices to Thakur over her remarks on late Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare and her contentious comment on the Babri Masjid demolition. An FIR was also lodged against Thakur for remarking that she had proudly taken part in the Babri demolition.

The commission has also taken suo moto cognizance of BJP candidate’s speech on Thursday, in which she had called Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh 'aatanki' (terrorist).

The BJP candidate was also summoned to RSS office Samidha in Bhopal on Friday morning where she had an hour-long consultation with senior office-bearers.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram