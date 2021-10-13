'Attempt to End Gowansh': MP Govt Order to Sterilise Stray Bulls Irks Pragya Thakur

A government order aimed at sterilisation of stray bulls as part of bovine breed improvement programme in Madhya Pradesh has irked Member of Parliament from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur.

Upset by the attempts to limit numbers of the bovine population, the leader in a chat with News18 said: “We address cows as Nandini and mother and there has been a conspiracy to terminate gowansh (cows) in Madhya Pradesh."

Thakur said she has spoken to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for immediately stopping the programme.

“I was deeply saddened after seeing the order which aims at destroying gowansh completely. We call cows mother and Nandini and the order aims at terminating desi cows by sterilising bulls," added the MP fuming over the order and asked how come this order was issued.

“I have spoken to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Animal Husbandry Minister Prem Singh Patel and they have assured her to look into the matter," she said.

Thakur said she spoke to the Bhopal collector who said that they were sterilising nikrasht (inferior variety) bulls and she asked what is nikrasht. If they are not able to reproduce, what is the need for the sterilisation? The lawmaker said the officer was speechless.

She was apprehensive that those in the responsible positions might be unaware of this but she claimed there is some conspiracy internally. They wish to terminate bovine.

Thakur further claimed that the man (Shivraj) who formed the government for safeguarding cows and even had a ministry and also constituted a sanctuary for cows, could be unaware of such an order as this can’t be possible in his government.

“No sooner than I learnt about this, I started efforts to get this stalled and I will get the order revoked," said the MP. “If needed, I will meet the Chief Minister and I am sure he will not allow the order to prevail," said Thakur.

The animal husbandry department has prepared a plan to sterilise inferior bulls and has written to all the collectors. A fortnightly survey has identified 12 lakh such bulls and the department will spend Rs 12 crore on their sterilisation. These bulls include both kept with gaushalas and with private cattle rearers.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.