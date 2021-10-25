Pragya Thakur Warns Filmmakers Against Hurting Hindu Sentiments After ‘Ashram’ Incident

Calling depiction of Hindu religion in films in poor light as a conspiracy, BJP Bhopal Member of Parliament Pragya Singh Thakur warned filmmakers against such attempts in MP and elsewhere.

Thakur was speaking to the media after a group of saints met her at her residence and handed a memorandum on the title of the web series ‘Ashram’. She alleged that post-independence, filmmakers have remained busy producing content that shows a particular religion in poor light and also accepted that the country lacked a leadership that could show them the right way.

Thakur went on to claim that such attempts are a conspiracy to hurt Hindutva sentiments and should be stopped at any cost. “I hereby issue a warning to you (filmmakers) that this tendency should be stopped not only in MP but across the country,” said the Bhopal MP.

“The truth is that they are forcing us to see films and act against them,” said Thakur claiming, “Desh me rahna hai to Sanatan dharm ke sath khilwad nahin chalega.” If any faith of religion is restrained so others should also stay in their limits, Thakurs issues warning to filmmakers. Sadhu-sants don’t watch movies but we are now forced to form a wing in Bharat Bhakti akhara which will see the scripts and will not allow films if it’s objectionable.

She affirmed that she will register her protest if anyone tries defaming the Sanatan Hindu dharma and its traditions. If required, I will take legal action, she added. Bhakti akhara will have a separate wing that will look into these films and web series and will work for the deletion of objectionable scenes or videos if any. I will speak to the Chief Minister to know on what basis the shooting permission was assigned, claimed Thakur.