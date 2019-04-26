Take the pledge to vote

Pragya Thakur Was Tortured to Brand Hindus as Terrorists: Vijaywargiya

Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, is the BJP's candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency.

PTI

Updated:April 26, 2019, 9:38 PM IST
Pragya Thakur Was Tortured to Brand Hindus as Terrorists: Vijaywargiya
File photo of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. (Getty Images)
Indore: BJP general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya claimed Friday that during the UPA regime, people such as Pragya Singh Thakur were tortured in an attempt to prove that Hindus were terrorists.

Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, is the BJP's candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency. "The kind of allegations and oppression Sadhvi Pragya faced is rarely seen in our history after Independence. The torment she faced has deeply affected her," Vijaywargiya told reporters here.

"Pragya and others were subjected to torture, especially at the instance of people like Digvijaya Singh (her Congress rival in Bhopal constituency) and (then Union minister) P Chidambaram, to "prove Hindus as terrorists"," he said.

The court rejected charges related to Hindu terrorism levelled during the Congress regime, he claimed.

"People's court is the biggest court. I feel this Bhopal Lok Sabha election would be about whether the Hindus are a terrorist community or not," the BJP leader said.

Six persons were killed and over 100 injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon, a town in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008.

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested Thakur and others, claiming that they were part of a Hindu extremist group which carried out the blast.

The National Investigation Agency, in 2016, gave a clean chit to Thakur, but the trial court refused to discharge her, and she is facing trial under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
