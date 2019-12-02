Pragya Thakur's Complaint against Rahul Gandhi May be Sent to Privilege Committee: Sources
Pragya Thakur moved a breach of privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi saying that there is no conviction against after he attacked for praising Nathuram Godse in Lok Sabha.
File photo of Bhopal BJP MP Pragya Thakur in Lok Sabha.
New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Speaker may send BJP MP Pragya Thakur's complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for calling her a "terrorist" to the privilege committee of the House, sources indicated on Monday.
Calling a parliamentarian a terrorist without any legal conviction is a "serious" matter that should require deliberation in the committee, they said.
Thakur had moved a breach of privilege notice against Gandhi last week following the former Congress president's attack on her after she kicked up a huge row by praising Nathuram Godse in Lok Sabha. She was forced to apologise in Parliament.
Thakur, however, moved against Gandhi, saying that there is no conviction against her and the Congress leader had breached her privilege as a MP by calling her a terrorist.
Thakur is an accused in the Malegaon blasts case. She has been discharged under some sections but remain under trial on other charges.
If the Speaker indeed sends the matter to the committee, then Gandhi may be summoned to present his side of the story before it arrives at a decision.
