Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Pragya Thakur's Remarks Against Karkare Hurt PM's Image: Shiv Sena

The Sena stated that though it did not support Thakur's remarks against Karkare, the party had spoken in her favour during the probe in the Malegaon blast case.

PTI

Updated:April 23, 2019, 6:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Pragya Thakur's Remarks Against Karkare Hurt PM's Image: Shiv Sena
BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur gestures while addressing a party workers' meeting in Bhopal. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
Mumbai: Disapproving of BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur's remarks against martyred ATS chief Hemant Karkare, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday said it hurt the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is an "asset" for the NDA.

The Shiv Sena, in an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana', said Modi had been invoking the sacrifices made by soldiers to raise the consciousness of people about nationalism and "terming sacrifices of martyrs as anti-national at such a time tarnishes his image".

Thakur, an accused in the Malegaon blast case, had recently claimed that Karkare died during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks as she had "cursed" him for "torturing" her.

She is contesting the Lok Sabha poll from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on the BJP ticket.

The Sena stated that though it did not support Thakur's remarks against Karkare, the party had spoken in her favour during the probe in the Malegaon blast case.

"Our policy was that Hindus should not be defamed and stress should not be laid upon the word Hindu terrorism. We had then spoken about the probe being conducted under political pressure and only Saamana openly supported and fought for Sadhvi Pragya and Lt Col Prasad Purohit (another accused in the case)," it said.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party noted that Karkare laid down his life for the country after falling prey to bullets of Pakistani terrorists, and was later awarded the Ashok Chakra.

"Calling such a man anti-national is despicable and an insult to all martyrs of the nation," it said.

Referring to the use of unparliamentary language by political leaders in the Lok Sabha elections, the editorial stated, "People will decide who is to be raised up or uprooted. Nobody should be under the confusion that people are in their pocket."
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram