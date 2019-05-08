Pragya Thakur's Sankalp Patra for Bhopal Has Details of Misrule During Digvijaya Singh's Regime

After courting several controversies with her statements and being criticised, of late, for not talking much about her vision for Bhopal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Lok Sabha candidate, Pragya Singh Thakur, released a ‘Sankalp Patra’ (statement of commitment) at party office on Wednesday.Thakur, who was one of the key accused in the Malegaon blasts case in 2006, said the document wasn’t a reply to anyone and was a fraction of her vision for the city. “I will keep adding things to this in future,” she said.However, having released the document when only two days were left for campaigning, she said, “I released this sankalp patra now as it was a ‘shubh muhurt’ (auspicious moment).”Though she said that issues concerning women and kids could not be incorporated into the document, due to the “small size” of the ‘Sankalp Patra’, the sadhvi did make a note of the bad shape the state was in during her opponent and Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh under a section ‘Bantadhar ki chapet ka Bhopal’ (Bhopal affected by the destroyer’s regime)In the section, Thakur, who is out on bail, referred to bad roads, power outages, closing down of industries, sacking of daily wagers and other issues to highlight the ‘misrule’ of her opponent from 1993 to 2003.Underlining the city as the one full of potential, the sadhvi also talked about her vision for the city’s development.The document also boasted of the achievements and policies of the former BJP government, led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan.It talked about better opportunities for youth, ease of living, welfare measures for farmers, plans for small traders, better digital connectivity and commitment to ensure that benefits of Central schemes reached beneficiaries.She also promised better train and air connectivity with other major cities and enhanced amenities at AIIMS-Bhopal. “I will make efforts to ensure that work on the Smart City project which has been hampered by the Congress government is expedited.”When asked about minimal canvassing in Bhopal, Thakur claimed she was unable to walk as the Congress had broken her body. “But to carry on my campaign across the constituency, I have devised a way. I would move around on a bike. I am not able to walk down to narrow by-lanes due to physical injuries as I can’t walk long distances,” she said.Later in the day, she did move around in parts of the city riding pillion.Barring some election rallies, Thakur mostly has been taking part in religious and social events, till now.She was also barred from campaigning by the Election Commission for three days over her remarks on Babri Masjid demolition and late Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad chief Hemant Karkare.