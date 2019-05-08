English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Pragya Thakur's Sankalp Patra for Bhopal Has Details of Misrule During Digvijaya Singh's Regime
While laying out her vision for the Bhopal’s development, Thakur talked about better opportunities for youth, ease of living, welfare measures for farmers and better digital connectivity.
File photo of Malegaon blasts accused and BJP's Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur.
Loading...
Bhopal: After courting several controversies with her statements and being criticised, of late, for not talking much about her vision for Bhopal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Lok Sabha candidate, Pragya Singh Thakur, released a ‘Sankalp Patra’ (statement of commitment) at party office on Wednesday.
Thakur, who was one of the key accused in the Malegaon blasts case in 2006, said the document wasn’t a reply to anyone and was a fraction of her vision for the city. “I will keep adding things to this in future,” she said.
However, having released the document when only two days were left for campaigning, she said, “I released this sankalp patra now as it was a ‘shubh muhurt’ (auspicious moment).”
Though she said that issues concerning women and kids could not be incorporated into the document, due to the “small size” of the ‘Sankalp Patra’, the sadhvi did make a note of the bad shape the state was in during her opponent and Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh under a section ‘Bantadhar ki chapet ka Bhopal’ (Bhopal affected by the destroyer’s regime)
In the section, Thakur, who is out on bail, referred to bad roads, power outages, closing down of industries, sacking of daily wagers and other issues to highlight the ‘misrule’ of her opponent from 1993 to 2003.
Underlining the city as the one full of potential, the sadhvi also talked about her vision for the city’s development.
The document also boasted of the achievements and policies of the former BJP government, led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
It talked about better opportunities for youth, ease of living, welfare measures for farmers, plans for small traders, better digital connectivity and commitment to ensure that benefits of Central schemes reached beneficiaries.
She also promised better train and air connectivity with other major cities and enhanced amenities at AIIMS-Bhopal. “I will make efforts to ensure that work on the Smart City project which has been hampered by the Congress government is expedited.”
When asked about minimal canvassing in Bhopal, Thakur claimed she was unable to walk as the Congress had broken her body. “But to carry on my campaign across the constituency, I have devised a way. I would move around on a bike. I am not able to walk down to narrow by-lanes due to physical injuries as I can’t walk long distances,” she said.
Later in the day, she did move around in parts of the city riding pillion.
Barring some election rallies, Thakur mostly has been taking part in religious and social events, till now.
She was also barred from campaigning by the Election Commission for three days over her remarks on Babri Masjid demolition and late Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad chief Hemant Karkare.
Thakur, who was one of the key accused in the Malegaon blasts case in 2006, said the document wasn’t a reply to anyone and was a fraction of her vision for the city. “I will keep adding things to this in future,” she said.
However, having released the document when only two days were left for campaigning, she said, “I released this sankalp patra now as it was a ‘shubh muhurt’ (auspicious moment).”
Though she said that issues concerning women and kids could not be incorporated into the document, due to the “small size” of the ‘Sankalp Patra’, the sadhvi did make a note of the bad shape the state was in during her opponent and Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh under a section ‘Bantadhar ki chapet ka Bhopal’ (Bhopal affected by the destroyer’s regime)
In the section, Thakur, who is out on bail, referred to bad roads, power outages, closing down of industries, sacking of daily wagers and other issues to highlight the ‘misrule’ of her opponent from 1993 to 2003.
Underlining the city as the one full of potential, the sadhvi also talked about her vision for the city’s development.
The document also boasted of the achievements and policies of the former BJP government, led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
It talked about better opportunities for youth, ease of living, welfare measures for farmers, plans for small traders, better digital connectivity and commitment to ensure that benefits of Central schemes reached beneficiaries.
She also promised better train and air connectivity with other major cities and enhanced amenities at AIIMS-Bhopal. “I will make efforts to ensure that work on the Smart City project which has been hampered by the Congress government is expedited.”
When asked about minimal canvassing in Bhopal, Thakur claimed she was unable to walk as the Congress had broken her body. “But to carry on my campaign across the constituency, I have devised a way. I would move around on a bike. I am not able to walk down to narrow by-lanes due to physical injuries as I can’t walk long distances,” she said.
Later in the day, she did move around in parts of the city riding pillion.
Barring some election rallies, Thakur mostly has been taking part in religious and social events, till now.
She was also barred from campaigning by the Election Commission for three days over her remarks on Babri Masjid demolition and late Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad chief Hemant Karkare.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
-
Monday 06 May , 2019
Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
Monday 06 May , 2019 Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amidst Wedding Rumours With Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Says 'Not in the Zone to Get Married'
- All About eSIM: Technology That Made Connected Cars like Hyundai Venue, MG Hector a Reality
- Lionel Messi Was Left at Anfield by Barcelona Team Bus after Shock Champions League Loss to Liverpool
- 'Kitne Aadmi The?' Google Lets You Recreate Gabbar Singh's Iconic Scene From 'Sholay'
- Samsung Has Indefinitely Delayed The Galaxy Fold, But You Can Pester Them to Send The Dodgy Preorder
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results