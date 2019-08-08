‘Praiseworthy Handling of Situation’: PM Modi Lauds J&K Police Efforts during Curfew, Promises Central Benefits

New Delhi: Almost 48 hours after the Centre scrapped special status for Jammu and Kashmir by repealing Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a public broadcast on Thursday thanked the Jammu and Kashmir Police for their efforts during the hours of curfew in the erstwhile state and also promised them central benefits at par with other Union Territories.

“Earlier, police officials in Jammu and Kashmir never received benefits that police personnel in other states were provided. Now, every government worker including the J&K Police will get all the benefits that other government staff get,” he said.

Listing the benefits, Modi said, “This includes house rent allowance, education allowance, health scheme. We will implement them soon in this part of India.”

“The people associated with the administration, state employees and the manner in which the Jammu and Kashmir Police is handling the situation is praiseworthy," he said. "Your hard work has further enhanced my belief that change can happen."

In an effort to foster employment in the erstwhile state, Modi said that the Army and other defence forces will conduct rallies for recruitment.

In his address, Modi said Articles 370 and 35A were used by Pakistan as a weapon against India to invoke anti-national sentiments among people, which had led to the loss of 42,000 lives in the region over the last three decades. By shedding the archaic laws, the Union Territories had moved towards financial progress and a safer future, he added.

