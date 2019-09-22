Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Praising Centre for Abrogation of Article 370, Amit Shah Talks of 'Gold-roofed' Homes of Kashmiris

Speaking at a rally in Mumbai's Goregoan on the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370, Amit Shah said that the move by the Centre would bring progress to Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI

Updated:September 22, 2019, 6:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Praising Centre for Abrogation of Article 370, Amit Shah Talks of 'Gold-roofed' Homes of Kashmiris
Union home minister Amit Shah.
Loading...

Mumbai: People in Jammu and Kashmir would have had gold-roofed homes if previous governments spent all the funds released by the Centre for the restive region's development, BJP chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in suburban Goregoan on Sunday.

Speaking at a rally here on the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370, he added that the move by the Centre would bring progress to J-K. "The Indian government has spent Rs 2.27 lakh crore so far on Jammu and Kashmir since its formation. Had it gone to people, their houses would have had roofs made of gold," Shah claimed.

He said that Article 370, which gave J-K special status, allowed governments there to not establish an anti-corruption bureau, making it easy for some to "loot" the money that was being sent by the Centre for development works.

"Previous governments in J-K did not allow implementation of the anti-corruption law. There was no anti-corruption bureau either. Earlier governments indulged in rampant corruption. As there was no ACB, money sent for the people was siphoned off," he alleged.

"Article 370 was not for protecting the culture of Jammu and Kashmir. It was for protection of their (political leaders) corruption," he said. In a historic move on August 5, the Centre nullified Article 370 and announced bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram