Praising Centre for Abrogation of Article 370, Amit Shah Talks of 'Gold-roofed' Homes of Kashmiris
Speaking at a rally in Mumbai's Goregoan on the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370, Amit Shah said that the move by the Centre would bring progress to Jammu and Kashmir.
Union home minister Amit Shah.
Mumbai: People in Jammu and Kashmir would have had gold-roofed homes if previous governments spent all the funds released by the Centre for the restive region's development, BJP chief and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in suburban Goregoan on Sunday.
Speaking at a rally here on the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370, he added that the move by the Centre would bring progress to J-K. "The Indian government has spent Rs 2.27 lakh crore so far on Jammu and Kashmir since its formation. Had it gone to people, their houses would have had roofs made of gold," Shah claimed.
He said that Article 370, which gave J-K special status, allowed governments there to not establish an anti-corruption bureau, making it easy for some to "loot" the money that was being sent by the Centre for development works.
"Previous governments in J-K did not allow implementation of the anti-corruption law. There was no anti-corruption bureau either. Earlier governments indulged in rampant corruption. As there was no ACB, money sent for the people was siphoned off," he alleged.
"Article 370 was not for protecting the culture of Jammu and Kashmir. It was for protection of their (political leaders) corruption," he said. In a historic move on August 5, the Centre nullified Article 370 and announced bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aamir Khan's Daughter Ira Khan Shares Saturday Night Expectation vs Reality Post
- Happy Daughter’s Day 2019: Meet the Famous Father-Daughter Duo of Bollywood
- Delhi Cab Drivers Carry Condoms in First-Aid Box and it's Not Just for Safe Sex
- Area 51 Raid: Here's How Many People Turned Up, and What Really Happened
- Deepak Punia Books Tokyo Olympics Quota After Entering Semis at World Wrestling Championships